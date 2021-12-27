12/27/2021 at 1:59 PM CET

GC

The local Alicante police denier who was suspended one year and seven and a half months of employment and salary for refusing to wear the mask, he has now published a video on social networks where he threatens to give “two hosts” to the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig.

The agent urges citizens in the aforementioned video to refuse to show the covid passport in the establishments where it is required and to file a complaint. In addition, he asks for the address of the head of the Consell to be provided so that he can go in person to give him “two hosts.”

@ rebelorebelo777 ♬ original sound – Rebelo Rebelo771

Then the transcription of the video:

“When you go to a place and they ask for your card or passport, complaint to singing. When three or four complaints arrive and you cannot pay, the owner of the premises will have two options: either close or remove it. Apart from the fact that they are going to remove it, I have already said, each one at their own speed, but they are going to remove it, let it be clear to you. And those who are going to go and do not want to go through the trouble of reporting, then do not go. If normal people stop going, let’s say, because we must speak of normality and subnormality, below normality, as they will have to close because they will not have customers, is that clear? Therefore, what we have to do we have to do now, we, not wait for someone to come to do it. And if my mission is to plant myself at Ximo Puig’s house and give him two hosts, well I’ll go, if you tell me where he lives, and I’ll give him two hosts at the least I have. And there may already be police in front of me, I am going to spend two nights in the dungeon at most. And he is going to take two hosts. And when I see him cry, this guy is going to think ‘wow, let’s see if someone else is going to come and give me two more breasts. Because these people have to go like this. That impunity that they have has to be taken away, it has to be taken away like hell, let’s see if you understand. They have the governing or legislative power, or the power of the system, but the spiritual power, we have soul power and we have to exercise it. Are they giving hosts? Well, here you also have to give hosts. But hosts like bread and when you give two hosts to a guy and he starts to cry, that guy relates his cortex and thinks: ‘Ugh, someone else comes and gives me two more hosts and this hurts.’ Because they haven’t been given it, huh? They are life suckers who have not done anything in their fucking life, who have never risked their lives, who have never fought for anything … They are fucking political shit. Juanma Moreno, Ximo Puig, Urkullu and his fucking mother. Let’s see if it’s clear to you once and for all. Voucher”.