12/22/2021

‘El Gordo is wanted’, an initiative of a lottery from Almería emerged two years ago as a result of some works and consists of hiding 20 tenths of the number 47017 of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw for the neighborhood.

The objective is to encourage shopping in the local shops and the Christmas atmosphere of your neighborhood, although this time you are going to reserve one more ticket to allocate it to those affected by the La Palma volcano in case of being graced with some of the main awards.

This has been indicated to Europa Press by the person in charge of the administration of lottery number 13 in Almería, ‘La thirteen’, Jesús Ibáñez, who has detailed that he will hide each day, between December 13 and 17, four vouchers redeemable for tenths to participate in the draw for the Christmas Lottery in Artés de Arcos and the surrounding streets to “give life” to the area for the dates closest to Christmas.

The idea, which arose two years ago as a result of some works that were in the street and that made it difficult for pedestrians to pass, is repeated for the third time due to the interest shown by the neighbors, who have approached the office in recent days to know if they should be attentive again to the nooks and crannies of street furniture, trees and other spaces in the area.

Ibáñez has pointed out that, although at first he had not considered repeating the initiative, this particular gymkhana is a recurring topic of conversation in the office queue in which, as he has perceived, there is more “encouragement” and “joy” with compared to last year when more “fear” was perceived by customers due to covid-19.

“We are selling more than last year, in general we see more joy, last year everything seemed much more serious and now people come more relaxed,” explained the lottery, who believes that vaccination has allowed to recover a good part of the older audience that had not yet come out on the streets. “Last year many neighbors were missing,” he added.

Faced with this “warmer” environment but in which preventive measures against the coronavirus are maintained, the administration has decided to hide two complete series of 47017, a number that has been reserved up to two times by different institutes for help finance their study trips that have eventually been canceled.

Thus, each day at least four tickets will be hidden, exchangeable for a tenth so that whoever finds it can go to the administration to obtain the real ticket. As a condition, and to guarantee the participation and transparency of the process, the firm will upload to its networks a photograph with each of the winners of the tenth, so that each of them will only be able to participate in the search once.

The success of the initiative, which leads people from other areas to get involved in the search, forces the lottery to stay up late to hide the tenths between the bins, the benches or the streetlights without being seen. “Now I always feel observed again, but it is something that is worth it,” jokes Ibáñez, who hopes to distribute new awards this year.