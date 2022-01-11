01/11/2022 at 13:39 CET

S. Gomez

A broiler chicken farm in Alfarrasí, in Valencia, has obtained environmental authorization of the Generalitat for expand your facilities with the aim of quadrupling its production. In 2016, the promoter obtained the permits to manage a poultry farm of 38,000 animals – divided into a warehouse and two attached warehouses – on a plot located in the Raboser area, near the end of l’Olleria.

With the expansion, which is projected on former agricultural land with obvious signs of neglect since 2015, the activity will be able to expand to four new plots and will have the capacity to house up to 152,000 chickens fattening. The facilities will occupy a total area of ​​35,372 square meters, of which 23.26% will correspond to the farm buildings, since the construction of two new warehouses and attached warehouses is planned.

In all of them, the activity to be carried out will consist of fattening broilers until reach a weight of 2,100 kilos. As stated in the Environmental Impact statement accepted by the Department of Agriculture, the animals will be unloaded manually and will be raised on shavings beds for 50 days. Once this time has elapsed and the expected weight has been reached, they will be removed and the rearing cycle will end. The manure will then be removed, the house will be cleaned and a “sanitary vacuum” will be practiced for about ten days. A year between 5 and 6 breeding cycles are expected.

The facilities will need 11.1 million liters of municipal water per year. Feed consumption will be 7,670 tons per year, which is added to 190 kW of electricity per day, 76,000 kilos of propane gas for heating the buildings, 304 annual tons of shavings for the bedding of animals and 2,280 tons of manure produced. The macrofarm guarantees that veterinary waste will be stored in a specific container and a certain area within the warehouses prior to its removal, just like the carcasses of the animals. As a preventive measure, a waterproof dunghill.

Among the requirements that the General Directorate of Environmental Quality establishes to authorize the expansion is the obligation to separate construction waste so that it can be assumed by an authorized manager or the need for the Alfarrasí town hall – which reported favorably on the project – complete the concession for the water required by the farm. Also the inclusion in the environmental monitoring program of a correct drainage of rainwater and water control cleaning of ships or ammonia.

The smell will not be a problem

To avoid the dispersion of odors and integrate the farm into the landscape, the project proposes the creation of a plant barrier, although for the department it is sufficient that the parts of the plots that are not part of the livestock farm remain in cultivation or are Plant trees typical of the area in them. According to the promoter, the ventilation systems of the warehouses, together with a suitable one of the animals, will minimize the emission of odors, which will only be noticeable in a radius of about 100 meters and will not affect population centers, located more than 1 kilometer away. Also the production of methane, with effects on climate change, is considered to be testimonial.

They legalize a pig farm for 1,732 pigs in Llutxent

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has also deemed acceptable the environmental impact statement requested by a Llutxent pig farm to legalize its activity. The facilities, with a capacity for 1,732 fattening pigs, are located on a plot of 11,828 m2 where the four warehouses are arranged where the raising of the animals is deployed. The production system begins with the entry into the warehouses of the animals, weighing between 16 and 20 kilos, removed after a breeding period of 182 days. The farm will generate 3,723 m2 of slurry and provides a territorial base of 134 hectares capable of absorbing 17,227 kilos of nitrogen per year, an amount higher than the expected production. The department authorizes the activity with a series of environmental and emissions requirements.