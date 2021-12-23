12/23/2021 at 10:53 PM CET

If Barça were epic to beat UNICS Kazan after losing 20 points, Madrid equaled the feat or perhaps surpassed it by beating CSKA at the WiZink Center (71-65) with only six senior players and the contribution of three juniors they hadn’t played for a minute.

Real Madrid, 71

(24 + 13 + 19 + 15): Williams-Goss (17), Sediq Garuba (2), Taylor (5), Vukcevic (6), Tavares (15) – starting five-, Rudy (6), Klavzar (10 ), Llull (10), Miller (0).

CSKA, 65

(14 + 26 + 15 + 10): Shved (8), Kurvanov (8), Lundberg (10), Shengelia (0), Voigtmann (5) – starting five-, Hackett (5), Clyburn (16), Milutinov (13), Grigonis (0), Bolomboy (0). Ukhov (0), Antonov (0).

Referees:

Pukl (Slovenia), Latisevs (Latvia) and Nedovic (SER). Eliminated for personal fouls, Voigtmann, from CSKA.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 17th day of the Euroleague, played at the WiZink Center, in front of 5,205 spectators. Madrid could not count on 10 players, all confined by covid19, including the coach, Pablo Laso.

Merit for Madrid and embarrassment for CSKA who thought he was going to walk around Madrid and ended up receiving a blow And that says very little about Itoudis’ team, that playing only 60% he should have won the game but he was overconfident and when he tried, nothing came of it, scared in the area by Tavares and unable to stop Williams- Goss, in his best match in white.

Real Madrid, despite the 10 casualties in the duel against CSKA, wanted to show pride against CSKA, confident against a rival diminished by absences due to covid19.

A motivated Madrid

And a motivated The white team against a Muscovite team totally asleep at the beginning, allowed those of Chus Bueno to surprise with an initial partial of 11-0 with Tavares as the protagonist and with the presence of Sediq Garuba in the starting five.

The whites They were still motivated and to show, the first triple by junior Urban Klavzar, followed by another by Rudy who gave Madrid the maximum (17-3) before the few fans who came to the WiZink Center, stunned by what their eyes saw.

Itoudis moved the bench and he found Milutinov, who was the only one who answered for the visitors (7 points) to dominate Madrid the first quarter by 10 (24-14).

The CSKA reacts

The initial effort of Madrid started to lose steam in the second as CSKA got a little more serious, especially Clyburn. Chus Bueno made his third junior debut, Baba Miller, although he did not last long on the track when an unsportsmanlike offense was pointed out to him.

The differences began to decrease because Madrid did not hit the triple with neither Rudy nor Llull, and CSKA managed to equalize the game (35-35) and even go five after Milutinov’s basket (35-40). Llull made up the result at halftime (37-40) where the visiting dominance already seemed unstoppable, something logical considering the difference in strength between the two teams.

Although Madrid got off to a strong start in the third quarter, before a CSKA that returned to be overconfident. And he paid it again. The whites, with more claw than success, they kept the game even with a good Taylor and Goss, and with Tavares sending under the hoops.

CSKA does not break the match

CSKA remained in front with small differences, although a triple by Rudy to close the quarter, allowed them to reach the final quarter ahead (56-55). All a success for the whites who took the fourth (19-15) and shame for the Muscovites, unable to control the game.

And the visitor reaction It did not arrive while Madrid was growing. Three consecutive triples, from Llull, from the Slovenian junior Klavzar (10 points), and another from Menorca, they gave Madrid a maximum of 10 (65-55) with 5:37 left. The whites saw their chances of victory more than ever.

CSKA tried to react with triples from Shved and Lundberg (67-61) but two baskets from Goss (a great game from the point guard with 17 points and 5 assists) left the game sentenced and the great surprise of the day and that keeps the whites behind Barça.