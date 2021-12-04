The madrileos not only do they receive the highest salaries in all of Spain, an average of 2,350 euros gross monthly, but they are also the ones that have seen their salaries grow the most in the last 15 years, specifically in 620 euros compared to the 330 euros average increase registered in that period in Cantabria.

The wage statistics published this week by the INE highlights that while salaries have grown by 29.63% On average for the country as a whole in those 15 years -between 2006 and 2020, which includes from before the financial crisis to the first year of the coronavirus-, the increases between the different communities have registered differences of almost 17 percentage points.

In the Madrid’s community are earned on average 619.98 euros more per month than a decade and a half ago, on Asturias 583.13 euros, in the Valencian Community 499.21 and on Catalonia 481.40 euros, in all four cases above the national average, located at an increase of 466 euros.

To a lesser extent, wages have risen in Galicia (448.24 euros), Murcia (440.33), Castilla la Mancha (433.64), Navarre (424.73), Estremadura (418.02) and The Rioja (406,53), and even less in Balearics (396.83 euros), Andalusian (393.32), Castilla and Len (390.80), Basque Country (381.88), Canary Islands (362.28), Aragon (340.67) and Cantabria (329.21 euros).

SOME COMMUNITIES WITH LOWER SALARIES GO UP

In percentage, first it is located Asturias (36.95%) and then Madrid (35.83%), followed by Valencian Community (35.12%), Murcia (31.38%), Estremadura (31.14%), Galicia (30.01%) and Castilla la Mancha (29.73%), all of them above the national average (29.63%).

It so happens that, apart from the cases of Asturias and Madrid -especially the latter, which has the highest average salaries in Spain-, the rest of these communities have salaries below the average, which would imply that the registered increases point to a certain correction towards equilibrium.

Salaries have increased below the average in Catalonia (28.71%), the Balearic Islands (27.41%), Andalusia (27.24%), La Rioja (26.39%), and the Canary Islands (25.63%) , Castilla y Len (25.06%), Navarra (23.80%) and, closing the list, Aragn (20.88%), Cantabria (20.43%) and Pas Vasco (20.13%).

As for the autonomous cities, Melilla is the Spanish territory where wages have increased the most in those 15 years, 50.07%, equivalent to 888.36 euros, and Ceuta the least, only 17.16%, 330.58 euros.

GREATEST RISE BETWEEN 2006 AND 2010 AND LESS FROM 2011 TO 2015

The rise in wages in these fifteen years, crossed by the crisis of 2008 and the long subsequent recovery has not been homogeneous throughout the period, but, if it is divided into five years, most of the total increase occurred between 2006 and 2010, when salaries in the country as a whole grew by 16.93 %, while in the next five years they improved only 2.82% and in the last five they increased by 8.55.

During the first period (2006-2010), the highest increases occurred in Madrid (21.34%), Extremadura (21.15%) and Castilla-La Mancha (20.44%) and the lowest in Pas Vasco (10 , 58%), Catalua (13.81%) and Castilla y Len (13.95%).

In the intermediate five-year period (2011-2015), salaries rose by nine communities, especially in Madrid (10.33%) and Pas Vasco (6.41%), but they fell in eight, more markedly in the Canary Islands (3.31%) and the Valencian Community (2.01%).

In the last five years of the period analyzed (2016-2020), average salaries have increased more in Murcia (13.24%), the Valencian Community (10.64%), Catalonia (10.56%) and Asturias (10.43%), and less in Cantabria (1.60%) and Pas Vasco (1.95 %).

