11/16/2021 at 11:00 CET

.

A DeMar DeRozan magnificent, with 38 points (15 of 23 shooting) and 6 assists, led the Chicago Bulls to a resounding and unappealable victory over the Los Angeles Lakers (103-121), which without Lebron James they continue to give very worrying signs of a drifting team.

The Bulls (10-4) had 30-point leads in a game in which DeRozan was accompanied by Lonzo ball (27 points with 7 triples, 7 rebounds and 8 assists) and Zach LaVine (26 points with 6 triples, 5 rebounds and 5 assists).

The disaster of the Lakers (8-7) was complete since Anthony Davis (20 points and 6 rebounds) was sent off in the third quarter for double technique.

Talen Horton-Tucker (28 points and 6 rebounds) and Russell westbrook (25 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists) were the Lakers’ top scorers with a pitiful 6 of 32 on triples.

Against them, the Bulls made 55% of their shots and 44% of their 3s.

Alex Caruso, winner of the “bubble” ring with the Lakers, returned to Los Angeles for the first time since his move to Chicago and received a standing ovation at the Staples Center.

The Bulls leave the Californian city with their morale through the roof after knocking down the Lakers and Clippers (90-100) in two days in a row.

Especially brilliant has been shown DeRozan, originally from Los Angeles – he sounded like a possible signing for the Lakers this summer – and that between the two games he accumulated 73 points with 27 of 39 shots.

The Lakers had a relatively easy schedule in the first 15 games of the season, however, they have closed with a poor 8-7.

Now they begin a nine-day tour of the Eastern Conference that will take them to very complicated courts such as the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

DEFENSIVE HOLES

The Lakers suffered from the beginning to DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, that exhibited the defensive limitations of the locals both on the perimeter and in the area (11-18 with 6.08 to go).

The Bulls surpassed ten points of advantage before the numerous holes of the Lakers, but the 8 points of a willful Russell westbrook they limited the damage to the premises (25-33).

The point guard continued in the second quarter giving life to those in purple and gold, who tried to match the intensity of those in Chicago (35-39 with 7.44 left).

But two triples followed by a Lavine eagerly they once again increased the Bulls’ lead (37-50 with 4.34 to play).

Next to Lavine (17 points and 5 triples), the protagonist of the first half was DeRozan, a lethal assassin who quietly planted 22 points in the first two quarters.

The aim of the Bulls was to frame: they went to the locker room with 56% in triples.

LOCAL SINKING

Things only got worse for the Lakers.

DeRozan and Lavine, accompanied by a Lonzo ball Increasingly active and loose, they delved into the battered Los Angeles defense and ran to the counterattack with astonishing ease (55-70 with 7.49 left).

The Lakers could not find a brake on the Bulls attack.

Lavine he wore a great mate and, right after, DeRozan he chained two mid-distance baskets that are the house brand.

Anthony Davis, very absent in the first half, tried to give oxygen to the Lakers (64-79 with 5.01 to be played).

But it was a matter of time before the Bulls achieved the 20 point difference, a distance they reached with a two plus one of DeRozan entering the Lakers zone with absolute tranquility (66-86 in the absence of 2.20).

Shortly after Davis He was sent off for a double technique to add salt to the Lakers’ wound (73-94).

Using pride, the Angelenos orchestrated a feint of comeback crowned with a gigantic mate of Talen Horton-Tucker (83-98 with 9.45 to go).

But the mirage did not last at all: a Ball masterful in the fourth quarter he scored 8 points almost in a row -including two triples- to lead a 2-10 run that closed a splendid victory for the Bulls and a sad defeat for some very disappointing Lakers.