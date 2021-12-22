12/22/2021

On at 17:40 CET

.

The National Police has arrested this Wednesday man who allegedly attacked a 7-year-old boy with a knife to the neck in the surroundings of the Hastings School, in the Madrid district of Chamartín.

This individual, a 32-year-old Kosovar with no prior record, was arrested at around 4.30 p.m. on Victoria Street, located in the Centro district of Madrid, following an investigation carried out by agents of the V Homicide Group.

The alleged aggressor had arrived in Spain on December 2, eight days before the attack., as reported to . sources of the investigation.

One of the keys to the arrest was the security cameras in the area surrounding the attack and the testimony of the witnesses.

The attack took place on December 10 when the children in the third grade of Primary had finished physical education class and were moving back to the center on the sidewalk.

For unknown reasons, a man in his 30s and 40s, well dressed, according to witnesses, he pounced on this student, who was the last in line, threw him to the ground and fled the place.

The minor was wounded in the neck and He was admitted to La Paz hospital for four days.

After this event, the National Police reinforced surveillance in the vicinity of the center and the school suspended all external activities, such as excursions and physical education, until the end of the term.