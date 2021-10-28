10/28/2021

A 70-year-old man of Finnish nationality has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the dismemberment of his sentimental partner, a compatriot woman of 68, part of whose mortal remains have been found this Thursday in a container in the urban area of ​​Torrevieja (Alicante).

Investigation sources have reported that the arrest for this alleged sexist crime took place late at night and that there are no prior complaints between the two.

Recorded images by surveillance cameras near the container where the first remains were found have facilitated the identification and location of the alleged murderer, at whose address in the Torrevieja city a search has been made that follows late at night.

The arrest comes just a few hours after a homeless man was found at around 1:45 p.m. inside a container on Luis Cánovas Martínez street, very close to a supermarket and the Libertas institute, the victim’s two legs and one arm. .

The judicial police of the Civil Guard took charge of the investigation with a comprehensive device to try to locate more remains in rubbish bins from nearby streets, as in Silvia Martínez Santiago street.

In one of the containers located in this last street and next to the ‘Arco’ urbanization, the agents have worked for several hours and have extracted until around 10 p.m. several bags with remains, some of which could be from the victim.

A registration has also been made of one of the homes in said urbanization, where the couple presumably resided.

In addition to this search, garbage collection in Torrevieja has been temporarily paralyzed to find more remains and It also investigates the landfills where the garbage has been deposited, after its collection and transport by trucks.