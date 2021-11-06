11/06/2021 at 11:54 CET

The Civil Guard detained on November 2 in Fuerteventura a 53-year-old man for an alleged crime of injury by bad treatments in the family environment towards his elderly mother and another from sexual abuse against the caregiver of his mother.

According to the Benemérita, the Territorial team of the Judicial Police of Gran Tarajal began the investigation of the alleged events after a complaint by the caregiver, that narrated how the son routinely abused his mother physically and psychologically with physical attacks and intimidation.

In addition, he also exposed a series of facts constituting a crime of sexual assault committed by the man towards the complainant herself.

Immediately, the agents activated the protocol for victims of violent or sexual crimes to protect the complainant, since mother and son lived in the same house.

However, in the course of the police investigations, the civil guards investigated the events by taking a demonstration in the old woman’s family environment and also with two other workers who had cared for her.

They thus found the Sufficient evidence to determine how the detainee physically mistreated his mother with yelling and intimidation for at least three years, finding herself at all times in a vulnerable situation due to her age and state of health.

For all these reasons, he was detained, leaving the man at the judicial disposal of the corresponding Courts of Puerto del Rosario on guard duty.