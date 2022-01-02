01/02/2022 at 12:02 CET

LOM

National Police Agents they have stopped in Malaga to a 37-year-old man for his alleged responsibility in a crime of mistreatment in the family environment and coercion.

The investigated had a romantic relationship with the victim and when it broke He did not stop sending messages to his mobile threatening and insulting her to resume the relationship, as reported by the National Police in a statement.

A) Yes, On the 25th, a woman reported at the police station that she was the victim of threats and coercion by a man who had been her partner until last October. According to the victim’s statement, she had had a relationship with a man and during it she was the victim of psychological abuse.

The woman moved her residence to Madrid to avoid having problems with her ex-partner since this one did not accept the break. While there and with his consent, she received a visit from him who convinced her to return to resume their relationship.

After his return to Malaga and after a few days rpsychic mistreatment began and decided to definitively end the relationship. From that moment he began to receive threatening messages at any time that have come to affect your health.

Once the agents identified the alleged perpetrator, they proceeded to locate and arrest him as the alleged perpetrator of the events. a crime of coercion. The person under investigation has already passed to the disposition of the Court of Violence against Women of Malaga.