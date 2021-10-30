10/30/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

EP

A 32-year-old man has been arrested this Saturday in San Sebastián accused of a crime of attempted murder for stabbing a young man several times in the course of a fight, as reported by the Basque Department of Security.

The events took place around 10:30 at night this past Friday in the vicinity of some unoccupied buildings and pavilions, in a situation of abandonment, on the Paseo Mundaiz in the Gipuzkoan capital, where groups of people usually spend the night.

At that time, a call was received in the SOS Deiak 112 Emergency Service that warned of a possible assault with a knife in an abandoned property in the areaTherefore, resources from the Ertzaintza and health workers were moved to the site.

Citizen security patrols appeared in the vicinity of the Mundaiz promenade, where they located in the area a a man who was semi-conscious with several stab wounds. After receiving assistance on the spot from the health staff displaced there, he was rushed to the Donostia hospital with a serious prognosis.

At the same time, another man allegedly involved in the fight was identified in the area, who had minor injuries that also required his evacuation to the same hospital.

The inquiries carried out in the following hours in order to clarify what happened have led to the arrest of him as the alleged perpetrator of the attack in the early afternoon of this Saturday. The arrested man, who is accused of a crime of attempted murder, has already been discharged from the health center and is in police stations.

Once the pertinent proceedings are completed, the detainee will be brought to justice and for the moment the investigation remains open.

The victim, meanwhile, continues in the San Sebastian hospital after being operated on urgently because of the severity of the injuries he had suffered.