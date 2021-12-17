12/17/2021 at 10:46 CET

Hector Casero

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Sagunto, Valencia, by agents of the National Police Force after, allegedly, assaulting and raping your partner. The events took place last week when the victim alerted via telephone 091 that his partner had given him punched in the face and sexually assaulted.

Apparently, It was not the first time that this alleged male chauvinist aggressor used violence against her partner, according to what she herself denounced to the agents. After the victim’s own telephone notification, several patrols came to help him up to Avenida Camp de Morvedre. There they located the woman accompanied by her son, a child under the age of six who had witnessed the beatings on several occasions.

The woman was transferred to a health center in the municipality of Camp de Morvedre so that the health workers could take care of her for the wounds she presented on her face.

As the agents learned, the victim maintained a relationship with the sexist aggressor for five months. Despite the short time, the aggressor had shown very violent attitudes against the woman on multiple occasions, which could clearly indicate the risk to which the victim was exposed.

The aggressor, according to reports from the Valencian Community Superior Police Headquarters, had forced the woman to have sexual relations on several occasions in addition to hit her when she refused to have sex, even in the presence of the minor. After the arrest, the alleged sexist aggressor has been brought to justice.

IN THE FACE OF MACHIST VIOLENCE, 016

The Telephone 016 serves victims of gender violence 24 hours a day, Everyday of the year. In this phone you will find the help of specialists in multiple languages. If you or someone you know is a victim of physical or psychological aggression, call, the number is not recorded on the telephone bill.

In case you need urgent help, on 112 Emergency teams will help you quickly.