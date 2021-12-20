12/20/2021 at 3:45 PM CET

A man was injured this Monday after burn like a bonzo in front of the Courts of the municipality of Cieza (Murcia), as Europa Press has learned from sources close to the investigation. The event took place at 10:07 am, when the man set himself on fire. The security guard of the Courts has acted quickly and has managed to put out the flames with an extinguisher.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) based in Cieza, an Emergency Medical Unit (UME) and agents of the Civil Guard who have cared for the injured, apparently of Georgian nationality.

The wounded man has been transferred to the University Hospital Virgin of the Arrixaca of Murcia, where he has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to sources from the health center informed Europa Press. The injured person is under study by specialists in plastic surgery and burns, who are assessing the extent of the injuries.

Conviction for gender violence

The man had a conviction for threats in the field of Gender violence, as sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia (TSJMU) have confirmed to Europa Press.

Specifically, on November 1, he appeared before the Guard Court for a complaint regarding threats to his wife. The magistrate established a protection measure for the complainant, so that the individual could not approach her or her children within 500 meters.

On November 2, a speedy trial was held and the individual acknowledged the threats, for which he was sentenced to six months in prison. Since he has no criminal record, His sentence was suspended on condition that he comply with the restraining order of his wife and their children, and provided they followed courses on equality and against gender violence.

Later, on November 18, the divorce from the marriage was formalized by civil means.