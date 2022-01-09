01/09/2022

On at 14:12 CET

MGS

A young man has died this Sunday drowned on Foxos beach, in the Asturian town of Coaña, as a result of the strong waves. The victim was walking his dog when a great wave carried the dog out to sea. Your owner tried to help him, losing his life in the attempt. The Civil Guard has taken over the procedures to proceed with the removal of the body, which was found in an area of ​​rocks in the Navia River.

The bad state of the sea forced to deploy a large device. The lifeless body of the deceased was rescued from the water by firefighters from the Principality of Asturias Emergency Service (SEPA) based in Barres Park. The SEPA medicalized helicopter with the Rescue Group also traveled to the place, of which a doctor-rescuer is part who could only confirm death of the male. By sea, the head of the Navia Civil Protection group also arrived at the incident, with an inflatable boat.

The 112 Asturias Emergency Coordination Center received the notice at 10.37 am. On call they requested help to rescue a dog that the sea was carrying away and that it was about five meters from the shore. Room 112 of the SEPA mobilized the firefighters from the Castropol park and informed the head of the Civil Protection group that minutes later he indicated that he would try to reach the place with the inflatable boat.

While the teams are heading to the scene, a new call is received where another alert indicates that the person who was calling the dog has fallen into the water. At the same time, the person in charge of civil protection reports that due to the bad seas he cannot get any closer and a few moments later, the firefighters communicate that they will try to reach the person from the Navia area. The swell itself puts it into the estuary where they manage to rescue it in an area of ​​rocks. At that moment they start resuscitation maneuvers until the arrival of the SEPA medicalized helicopter with the Rescue Group whose doctor can only confirm the death.