12/04/2021 at 20:09 CET

Eva Batlle

The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating a 58-year-old man from Gualta who killed a dog of a Shooting shotgun in Palau-sator (Baix Emporda, Girona). He is investigated for crimes of damages and animal abuse.

According to ‘Diari de Girona’, the Prensa Ibérica group, the events occurred this past Wednesday in an apple orchard located next to a restaurant-cider house. The Mossos de La Bisbal received a notice through 112 from a witness who informed them that he had seen a man shoot a puppy that was on the farm with a shotgun. The animal, nine months old and called Call, was a Border Collie that would have escaped from a nearby farm chasing a bicycle and would have gotten into the apple orchard.

When the police arrived at the scene, they saw traces of blood in the restaurant’s parking lot, but the body of the dog was missing. The agents began to search and finally located the body in a bag inside a container.

The alleged aggressor has declared to the police that he tried to throw the dog out of the farm and that initially he fired a shot in the air but when he saw that the animal did not leave and that he wanted to attack him, he fired at self-defense. The agents verified that, despite the account referring to the alleged attempted attack, the man did not present any injuries.

The Mossos have withdrawn both the shotgun and the license to use weapons from the man.

The restaurant-cider house located next to the farm is being the subject of a complaint campaign on social networks.

Aquest is in Llamp, assessinat by the owner of the Mooma cider house.

As long as they say that the assassin does not restrain yourself at the cider house, the hi left a photo because I see if they are the owner or not. pic.twitter.com/VRsxxWalgj – Rafa Padilla Pascual (@PascuPadilla) December 4, 2021

The owners of the restaurant-cider house Mooma, for their part, have posted a statement on their Instagram profile in which they regret the events and claim to have nothing to do with this event. They claim that the person who killed the dog is “in charge of the management of the apple orchards” and that, although they have a family relationship with this person, he is “unrelated to the management of the restaurant.”

Likewise, the owners of the dog have also released a statement in which they affirm that it was a “fortuitous accident” although “unjustifiable” and they exonerate the owner of the restaurant.