12/31/2021

Act. At 10:22 CET

.

The National Police investigates the death of a 3-year-old girl, allegedly murdered this Thursday by her father, who later committed suicide at his home in the Centro district of Madrid, according to sources from the investigation.

The mother was the one who gave the warning this Thursday about a quarter past nine at night, since he saw light in the house but could not locate the father.

The National Police officers went to the place, located at number 91 Amparo street, near the Lavapiés Metro, and found the body of the father, a 47-year-old man of French nationality, and of the 3-year-old Spanish girl.

The main hypothesis is that the man would have killed the minor and then committed suicide.

Citizen Security agents, the Group of Violent Crimes of the Scientific Police and Homicides have traveled to the scene to proceed with the investigation.

In addition, the team of psychologists from Summa 112 has cared for the mother of the deceased minor and the grandmother, who were in the place, as reported by Emergencias Madrid.

According to early research, the parents are separated.

The number of minors killed by vicarious violence this year stands at seven (44 since 2013, when data began to be collected).

Another 28 minors have been orphaned by sexist crimes during 2021 (334 since 2013).