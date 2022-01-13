01/13/2022

On at 09:54 CET

Teresa Domínguez / Ignacio Cabanes

A 30-year-old man Roman N., was arrested on Wednesday night in the Valencian town of Meliana moments after stabbing his 62-year-old father to death during an argument for reasons that have not been disclosed. The events took place after half past nine at night in a house on Santa Teresa street in the aforementioned municipality of l’Horta Nord, where the deceased and his wife, both natives of Ukraine, lived.

According to the first appraisals of the coroner, the victim, Viktor N., received a single stab that affected his heart and caused his death immediately.

The sources consulted by Levante-EMV, media that belongs to the same publishing group as this newspaper, have clarified that the alleged perpetrator of this new patricide, the third in a few months, had just arrived from his country just a few days ago to visit his parents, and it has not transpired whether his The intention was to return or stay in Valencia for a season.

At the time of the events, at home there were only the father and son, since the mother had gone to Ukraine days ago to visit her relatives.

The same sources have clarified that, as soon as he stabbed his father, Roman, 30, telephoned his father’s boss, also a Ukrainian, to inform him that he had just killed his father. For that reason, it has been that person, responsible for a group of construction workers, who has alerted 112 after going to his employee’s home and confirming that what the son had told him on the phone was true.

As soon as he called, patrols from the Local Police and the Civil Guard came, who found Roman waiting for them at the house, completely calm. Agents of the armed institute They arrested the alleged parricide and transferred him to the Moncada barracks, whose Judicial Police team is taking charge of the processing of the report before taking the accused before the court on duty.