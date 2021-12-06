

Folgers says the number of cups that are generated from each container can vary depending on how the ground coffee is measured in the first place.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / .

Lots of people have no idea how many cups they can get out of a can of ground coffee, but a Missouri man named Mark Smith does know this. Because, filed a lawsuit in US District Court in Kansas City, alleging that Folgers had seriously misrepresented the number of cups of coffee that can be made from the ñatas of its ground coffee..

According to the Kansas City Star, Smith’s lawsuit alleges that for 42 different varieties of Folgers Coffee, the customer can get less than 70% of the number of cups listed on the label. “It’s a classic scheme that causes unsuspecting consumers to spend more money for less than the advertised amount of coffee they think they are buying,” the lawsuit says, according to Food & Wine.

Several similar lawsuits have been filed against Folgers in the past, but the company has always said there are different ways to prepare its ground coffee. In some cases, one tablespoon of coffee is used for a single cup, while a half cup of ground coffee can also be used to make 10 cups. The number of cups that are generated from each container, the company says, can vary depending on how it is measured in the first place..

A judge sided with Folgers in one of those earlier lawsuits, agreeing that if the company says that up to a certain number of servings can be made, this is no guarantee that that number of cups will be reached.

It should be noted that, last December, two plaintiffs from New York and California filed a federal class action lawsuit against Aldi for the same reason, alleging that its Beaumont Coffee packages contained far less coffee than the labels promised.

According to the plaintiff’s calculations, the Beaumont coffee pots they purchased were 28-35% short compared to the number of servings printed on the packaging.

Supermarket chain Kroger and Maxwell House’s parent company Kraft Heinz have also been sued previously for allegedly promising a certain number of cups and delivering less product.

You may also like:

– They denounce that Walmart qualifies as a size ‘Cow’ the clothing that is large size