12/24/2021 at 3:44 PM CET

Next December 30 and in the grapes that are celebrated on New Year’s Eve in Puerta del Sol, it will host a capacity of 7,000 people where the Police will control the use of a mask and that interpersonal distance is maintained. The Police will control on New Year’s Eve that the use of a mask is respected and that interpersonal distance is maintained

The delegate of Spokesperson, Security and Emergencies, Immaculate Sanz, has realized this this Friday in the usual visit that the municipal government makes on Christmas Eve to the Integrated Center for Security and Emergencies (CISEM) to congratulate the municipal staff who will be on duty this Christmas Eve on the holidays.

While neither pre-grapes nor grapes were celebrated in 2020, this year the Madrid City Council “what it has done has been to reduce the capacity by more than 60% of what it was in 2019”.

Thus, explained Sanz, the maximum capacity of Puerta del Sol “will be 7,000 people so that interpersonal distance can be guaranteed at all times and, of course, the mandatory use of a mask, as established in the decree that it is currently in effect outdoors. “

“We have made a very careful, very detailed, very technical study of the square meters that are left free in the square once the occupations that exist have been eliminated, both fixed and the facilities that are going to be put up for the celebration of the event”, and “we understand” that 7,000 people “is an adequate number to comply with regulations related to that safety distance “, explained the delegate.

He has insisted that “they are two-thirds of the capacity that was in 2019”, when 18,000 people gathered, so “we understand that it is a tight and prudent number.”

The municipal government spokesperson explained that the device will have four filters that will be established at different access points to the square. Two of them will be controlled by the Municipal Police, and the other two by the National Police.

Samur-Civil Protection will collaborate in the filters to give the number of people who are in the perimeter of the celebrations.

In addition, there will be pre-filters in the vicinity of Puerta del Sol, and Signs will be installed informing that the capacity has been completed so that no one else can access the square.

Access to the Sol Metro and Cercanías stations will be cut off at 9:00 p.m. and Samur-Civil Protection will have a “very important” device with basic units and advanced units. Other services such as SELUR and Samur Social will also be present.

“The Municipal Police drone unit will participate, so that we can also have an aerial view of the situation that occurs in the square, and public address announcements from both the drones and the Municipal Police patrols will be able to be used in the case that there were some people who were not respecting the safety distances, that interpersonal distance between people or between cohabiting units as currently stated in the regulations, “added Sanz.

Has ensured that the device is “perfectly designed so that there is no problem and can be held safely This coming of the year we would have liked it to be otherwise, in a much more normal situation, but unfortunately the pandemic is hitting hard again and we have to be adapted to the circumstances. “

As for the Three Kings Parade on January 5, the delegate explained that they are working with the setting “of the traditional parade, spread throughout the city of Madrid, but obviously we will be attentive to the circumstances, to what may happen. in the coming days”.