12/24/2021 at 15:05 CET

The Joventut Badalona announced this Friday the positive for COVID-19 “of a member of the staff” of his first team, without specifying his name and if it is a player or a member of the technical team.

The entire green-black team underwent a PCR test “after the symptoms presented by a member of the squad after the trip to Poland” to play against Slask Wroclaw. And as a result of the tests, a positive case has been detected, “the club explained in a statement.

In Wroclaw, Pau Ribas Y Before Tomic They did not play due to “a viral process,” according to Joventut, who added that the entire squad was subjected to a PCR before the match and “all tested negative.”

In the event that the positive is from a player, he will not be able to play the next Joventut game, next December 30 at the Breogán court, an Endesa League meeting postponed in its day due to several positives in the team’s squad Galician.

Precisely the ACB suspended this Thursday the match that Joventut and Real Madrid were to play next Monday at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona due to the multiple cases of players with coronavirus in the Madrid team.

This would not be the first case of COVID-19 in the green-black squad in recent weeks, since last Monday, December 13, the base Ferran bassas he tested positive before the Eurocopa match against Boulogne Metropolitans 92.