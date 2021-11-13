11/13/2021 at 10:43 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

“I killed him, with these hands, I pushed him, Luis, …, I invited him to two grams, I made him blind and I pushed him.” These serious claims, made by a member of the ‘Marco’ clan, recorded by a relative and disseminated on social networks, they could be the confession of a murder of a member of the rival clan – whose death the court attributed to an accidental fall – or a mere bravado to provoke the ‘Bocanegra’ allegedly involved in the shooting from the Torrent cemetery (Valencia) last All Saints Day in which two people died. The police go for the latter.

The death referred to in the video by Miguel GM, who was already arrested this week for threatening his daughter-in-law – niece of one of the suspects in the shooting – dates back to October 2018, when 39-year-old Luis GF and brother of the alleged perpetrator of the cemetery shots, was found dead in the Torrent ravine after suffering a supposedly accidental fall from the bridge that connects this town with Alaquàs.

The Court of Instruction number three of Torrent agreed in March 2019 the provisional dismissal of the cause for the death of this member of the ‘Bocanegra’ after concluding that there were no indications of any crime. As this newspaper has learned, the autopsy determined that the cause of death had been a cerebral hemorrhage due to a severe head injury after “a fall to a different level.” In it, the toxicological study found a high degree of alcohol in the blood, as well as cocaine and the presence of benzodiazepines, a lethal mixture that “could have acted as an important factor in the mechanism of death.”

The enmity between both clans, whose relationship was already bad when the February 2016 shooting took place with two wounded, worsened after the death of this son of the ‘Mone‘—Shot wounded after the fart incident and who is now on the run. As reported exclusively by Levante-EMV, a medium that belongs to the same group as this newspaper, the ‘Bocanegra’ blamed the ‘Marco’ for the death of Luis, hooked on drugs.

During the last years the tension between both clans remained latent, until last All Saints Day Ramón GF, his father and other relatives crossed paths with Antón G. and his family in the cemetery. This distant cousin of the ‘Marco’ and who had always kept out of quarrels, whom everyone describes as “a good person”, was killed by a shot in the back and another in the chest when he tried to protect his children and his father. Another 79-year-old man also died when he was hit by a stray bullet.

The video broadcast on social networks was precisely recorded after Antón’s funeral. The sources consulted by this newspaper completely rule out the veracity of the claims of Miguel G., and they attribute them to the “rage” against the ‘Bocanegra’ for having killed a relative that had nothing to do with what happened neither in the 2016 shooting nor in the death of Luis in 2018.

In the recording, this member of the Marco ‘faces off against the rival clan and in addition to claiming the death of one of the’ Mone’s children, he boasts of having urinated on the photograph of their deceased. A possible ruse to make the murderers leave the place where they are fleeing from Justice.