Mini PCs are a viable alternative for users who have a low budget and need a computer to work or study at home.

Despite the fact that little by little there are all kinds of computers that are going down in price, the normal thing is that to have a competitive PC you have to spend a minimum of 300 euros, and that on the low side, much more if the model in question has Windows.

In this context, Mini PCs have been gaining relevance, and they are cheap and almost always come with Windows pre-installed, precisely what happens with the Chuwi HeroBox Pro Mini, one of the most successful models on Amazon. Right now it costs only 169 euros thanks to a discount coupon of 30 euros.

This Mini PC comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It equips an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and SSD storage, specifications that more than make up for its price.

It is a real bargain, although obviously it is a basic model, with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, although on the other hand it is going to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in SSD format, much more than what any laptop of this price would offer.

It takes up little space, and it is still an ultra-compact computer, although yes, you will need to put all the peripherals, such as a monitor, a keyboard and a mouse.

With the specifications it has, you can expect a fairly acceptable performance with Windows 10, and it may even be possible to install Windows 11 unofficially, since it is not one of the models that supports the new Microsoft operating system, which comes loaded with news.

If you have little space and want a computer to work or study, these Mini PCs are perfect, and they all come with Windows 10 pre-installed.

There are many other Mini PCs with Windows at an affordable price, and there are several Asian firms that have begun to sell this type of equipment in the West, almost always at low cost prices.

In this case, in addition, as it is sold and shipped by Amazon, it has free shipping to any part of Spain whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not.

