01/11/2022 at 17:39 CET

Marcos Ollés

The Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands judges a man accused of sexual abuse this Tuesday Y violations to a granddaughter of your partner, a girl who was between 6 and 8 years old when the events occurred in Son Servera. The defendant, for whom the prosecution requests a 14-year sentence of jail, did not want to answer any questions. At the oral hearing, the victim’s judicial statement has been reproduced, in which she maintains that the abuses happened “every day” for about two years. According to his version, the man threatened to hurt his family if he told anything.

The case occurred between 2010 and 2012, when the little girl frequently went to the home where her grandmother and the man who was then her partner lived. According to the victim’s account, the first episode occurred when the accused He offered to “play”. He undressed her and began to grope her. These events were repeated “every day,” as explained by the minor.

The abuses occurred despite the fact that the grandmother was at home. The man supposedly took advantage of problems with alcohol of the woman, who according to her granddaughter “spent the day drinking and lying on the sofa”, oblivious to what was happening. The defendant allegedly intimidated the girl, telling her that if she told something or stopped going home, she would hurt her grandmother. In her statement, the minor points out that in addition to touching, there were also penetrations on several occasions.

The events came to light several years later, when the victim told what happened to a friend and her grandmother, who in turn related the case to the girl’s mother. The woman filed a complaint in 2018 that launched the judicial process against the defendant. The suspect did not want to answer any questions during the trial, not even from his lawyer.

The prosecution charges the man, who is now 55 years old, a continued crime of sexual assault and claims for him a sentence of 14 years in prison and 30,000 euros in compensation for the injured. The trial is scheduled to continue tomorrow with the statements of the experts and the conclusions.