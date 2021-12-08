12/08/2021 at 13:34 CET

ACD

A 14-year-old minor killed a citizen of German origin on the afternoon of this Monday, December 6, when this last person He had an argument with the alleged murderer’s grandmother at a home on Lomo de la Presa street, in the El Salobre area. The National Police proceeded to arrest the boy, while the health workers could do nothing to save the victim’s life.

The events occurred around 6:42 p.m. when both on December 112, Emergency Coordination Center (Cecoes) like 091 of the National Police They received several calls in which they were alerted to an argument between several people inside a house and that one person needed urgent medical attention.

According to sources consulted, a 54-year-old German and an elderly woman were having an argument at the Black Mountain road from Lomo de La Presa, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, when her grandson stabbed the man in the neck.

The National Police tries to clarify the conditions in which the boy was in order to act like this

Several ambulances from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC), one of them provided with a doctor, and patrols of the National Police, who could do nothing to save the life of the victim, who practically died on the spot. Despite this, the paramedics tried to revive him without success.

The agents of the Maspalomas Police Station proceeded to arrest the minor, who will be placed at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s office Minors and It is attributable to not being under 14 years of age.

Apparently the family of the alleged perpetrator of the homicide is known in this payment, since they have been living in this rural area for many years, which grew in a disorderly way surrounded by agricultural farms. And, in turn, the victim was seen living for some years also in this nucleus of single-family homes.

In any case, it is unknown so far if there had been some kind of clash between both parties previously, which could be the trigger for the homicide.

Neighbors in the area affirmed yesterday afternoon that they had no evidence of possible differences between the two parties, so it was more surprising that the situation had led to this tragedy.

They speak, those who know the adolescent’s family, who are people who are not aware that they had friction with the neighborhood. Among other reasons, because except for those who have known each other for many years, there are many others who hardly have contact with the rest.

The National Police are now trying to clarify the conditions in which the boy was to act in this way during the fight between his grandmother and the German citizen.