

Hazard had flashes, but failed to guide the meringues to victory.

Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / .

The Belgian striker of Real Madrid Eden Hazard went unnoticed on his return to starting at the Santiago Bernabéu against Cádiz (0-0) and lost the opportunity that Italian Carlo Ancelotti gave him due to the absences by Covid-19 of the Welshman Gareth Bale, the Brazilian Rodrygo and the Spanish Marco Asensio .

Active in the early stages of the match, Hazard started from the outer zone and took advantage of the falls of the French Karim Benzema to the center of the field to occupy the central space between the populated Cadiz defense and thus leave the right lane to Lucas Vázquez, who acted today as Right side.

However, the international deflated and returned to offer the version that he is already used to at Real Madrid. Not even when the game broke down somewhere near the end Eden was able to take advantage of the spaces.

His attempts to start were always thwarted by his rivals and a flash in the form of a heel to Benzema was his most outstanding action on a night that, again, was not what he expected.

It was Hazard’s time, but he let another chance slip away. He reappeared in the starting eleven since last September 28 in the Champions League, when Ancelotti’s men succumbed at home (0-3) against the debutant Sheriff Tiraspol, from the Moldovan league.

He did not do it in the domestic championship since matchday five against Valencia, almost a complete lap ago.

The Belgian played the full game, something that had not happened in the league since November 23, 2019 -more than two years ago, against Real Sociedad-, against a declining Cádiz and with its almost complete competition (Bale, Rodrygo and Asensio) outside the announcement.

📊 | Eden Hazard 🆚 Cádiz: – Most dribbles completed (4)

– Most fouled player (3)

• 90 minutes played

• 3 shots

• 46 accurate passes

• 84% passing accuracy

• 5 chances created

• 8 won duels pic.twitter.com/pYhqTqpR4d— Hazard Xtra. (@HazardXtra) December 19, 2021

The white ‘seven’ had the perfect opportunity against Cádiz de Cervera to convince his coach and show the Santiago Bernabéu that he can be an important part of the team, but his irrelevant performance was not enough for part of the attending public, who from the beginning whistled to the player.

For his part, Ancelotti valued the Belgian’s performance at a press conference. “It was difficult for him in the first half, but then it was very good“, Said the technician.

Most likely, Hazard will have another chance against Athletic in San Mamés, as Ancelotti will not be able to count on Asensio, Rodrygo and Bale again.