11/24/2021 at 7:53 PM CET

Sant Cugat FC organizes the fourth edition of the Mixed Party Against Gender Violence to demand equality in sport on the day of the fight against sexist violence.

The meeting, which will take place this Thursday, November 25 at 8:00 p.m. at the ZEM Jaume Tubau, will face two combined with footballers of the first female and male team of the Catalan club mixed. With this match, the ‘SantCu’ wants to vindicate its fight against sexist violence and gender equality in sport.

This initiative was born in 2018 and was repeated in 2019, with the addition that Mira-sol Baco, another club in the city of Sant Cugat del Vallès, also participated. Due to the pandemic, an act with parliaments was held last year, but the training sessions for both teams, male and female, were separately.

This year, the parliaments will be headed by Mari Carmen Torres (Head of women’s football on the Sant Cugat Board of Directors), Fernando Guillena (General Director of Qonexa), Ricard Casimiro (Manager of IM Clinic), Jacobo Domènec (Delegat of the Catalan Football Federation in the Vallès) and Núria Gibert (Deputy Mayor for social rights, equality, citizenship, health and childhood).

FEM50, fifty years of the first women’s team

And is that this season Sant Cugat FC is celebrating. Are fulfilled fifty years of the first women’s team of the club and the city, who participated for the first time in 1971 in the Pernod Cup, the first female ‘league’.

This Thursday’s game is also part of a set of events that the Catalan club is carrying out throughout this 2021/22 season that includes events, talks and colloquia to value the merit of the pioneers who started the road, review the efforts made so far and recognize that there is still much to do.