A man has reported the disappearance of his two children for almost a month, 12 and 14 years old, and blames his ex-wife and mother for the children of have taken them from the house of his current partner in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), among other reasons for not being vaccinated.

The official complaint by child abduction It was formalized on December 16, although the father’s lawyer, Javier Toucedo, has informed . that since November 9 there is no news of the whereabouts of the children.

The lawyer has indicated that the two parents have historically maintained discrepancies around the vaccines, and although the covid had not yet been treated, the father had been in favor of being vaccinated against diphtheria and tetanus.

However, when the mother, who lives in Mairena del Aljarafe (Seville) -the father lives in the neighboring municipality of San Juan de Aznalfarache-, received the notification that the father had custody, she decided to leave the home where He was with his current partner in Jerez, and since then his whereabouts have not been known, according to the lawyer’s testimony.

The lawyer points out that On November 4, she received a burofax in which the mother informed that she was not going to take her children to school and that she was not going to comply with the visitation regime established in joint custody that they maintained.

The lawyer specifies that until December 16 there was some communication with the father, but since then it has not existed, so the complaint was formalized.

The father fears that the mother may leave Spain with her children, since the current couple has businesses and properties in places like London, Andorra and Uruguay, while the lawyer assures that there is no fear for the integrity of the minors.