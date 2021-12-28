12/28/2021 at 22:49 CET

A 55-year-old man was found dead this Tuesday in the Dos Hermanas area, in Peñalara (2,248 meters), the highest mountain in the Sierra de Guadarrama, when he slipped and fell down a rocky area.

After receiving a notice at around 2:30 pm from the Madrid Community Fire Department, the rescue services have located the lifeless body of the mountaineer in the Canal de la Ceja area, in the municipality of Rascafría (Madrid).

This person, who had moved from Alicante To spend a few days in the mountains of Madrid, he was making a route with his partner, according to sources from the Civil Guard.

The same sources have added that weather conditions (there was a lot of fog) and the snow conditions (with the rise in temperatures, it is soft and slippery) could be the cause of the accident. The woman has been unharmed.

Members of the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Service (Sereim) of the Civil Guard, and staff from the Guadarrama Park, have taken part in the rescue, who have transferred the Mountain Agents and the material to the area with a snow-enabled vehicle. .

The Special Group for Rescue at Height (GERA) of the Fire Department of the Community of Madrid and a helicopter have also intervened, as well as personnel from the Madrid Medical Emergency Service (Summa 112).