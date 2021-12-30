12/30/2021 at 22:21 CET

Barça’s tenth consecutive victory in the Euroleague has vanished this Thursday at the Buesa Arena in a duel in which they lost 94-75 without palliative against a more motivated and intense Bitci Baskonia who ended up passing over the leader.

BAS

BITCI BASKONIA, 94

(20 + 20 + 34 + 20): Jayson Granger (10), Wade Baldwin IV (16), Rokas Giedraitis (20), Tadas Sedekerskis, Steven Enoch (13) -starting five-, Lamar Peters (8), Simone Fontecchio (14), Matt Costello (13), Vanja Marinkovic and Àlex Barrera.

BARÇA, 75

(23 + 11 + 20 + 21): Nico Laprovittola (12), Cory Higgins (2), Sergi Martínez (2), Nikola Mirotic (19), Brandon Davies – (4) starting five-, Dante Exum (3), Sertaç Sanli (13), Rolands Smits (2), Nigel Hayes (2), Rokas Jokubaitis (11), Michale Caicedo (3) and James Nnaji (2).

REFEREES

Emin Mogulkoc (Turkey), Joseph Bissang (France) and Saulius Racys (Lithuania).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 18th round of the regular phase of the men’s basketball Euroleague played before 7,802 spectators at the Fernando Buesa Arena (Vitoria).

The Barça team faced the crash without the injured Àlex Abrines or the ‘positives’ Pierre Oriola, Kyle Kuric or Nick Calathes (he is still injured), but at least recovered Nigel Hayes after his quarantine in Athens already a headline Cory Higgins after his long low back pain in the most positive news of the day. Sergi Martínez also returned and played from the beginning, with a loss since the ankle sprain suffered by Belgrade.

In the Vitoria painting could not sit on the bench coach Neven Spahija when confirming the positive that it had a false character and that forced the start of last Tuesday’s clash in Zaragoza to be delayed for three hours, a duel in which the Basque team fell with a crash. Nor was Landry Nnoko, set aside for disciplinary reasons.

Nico Laprovittola went from more to less

| .

Under David Gil for the second consecutive match, Baskonia tried to impose their physique, although Nikola Mirotic’s five points and eight by Nico Laprovittola with two triples without failure they gave the first significant advantage to the visitors (13-17, min. 6:06).

A basket by Baldwin IV (Barça’s executioner with Bayern last season) and a triple by Lamar Peters turned the score around (18-17), although the emergence of Rolands Smits and Sertaç Sanli despite their two consecutive fouls allowed to close ahead the first ten minutes (20-23).

The second quarter of Barça was disastrous. Outplayed in intensity with a colossal Matt Costello under the hoops and unable to overcome the home defense, Jasikevicius’s men went almost seven minutes without scoring since Jokubaitis’s initial 3-pointer.

From that 20-26 it went to 36-26 at 2:34 of the break (16-0) after an inspired 3-pointer by Jayson Granger in his season’s return while the closest the visitors had come to scoring were two missed free throws by Nigel Hayes.

At least, the Euroleague leader reacted with a triple from Mirotic and went to the locker room six points down (40-34) after Costello caught his third offensive rebound. The locals had 24 in total by 16 of the Catalans. The game did not look good.

Brandon Davies did not have his day in Vitoria

| .

That bad dynamics of the third quarter was broadly maintained in the third, although Mirotic threw the team behind his back with two triples in a row and two shots to prevent Baskonia’s offensive explosion from breaking the game (50-42, min. 34:02).

It was a mirage. Barça went into a spin against an unleashed rival who linked a ‘2 + 1’ from Baldwin with two triples from Giedraitis, Fontecchio and Lamar Peters to put land in the middle, it seemed that definitively judging by the sensations and by the loud 64-46 at 2:59 at the end of the third quarter.

With 66-42, Jokubaitis missed a triple in the last Barça death rattle that gave way to another two triples from a Giedraitis who already had 5/6 to become the great executioner of the defensive systems of his compatriot Saras. 74-54 with ten minutes remaining after receiving 34 points in the third quarter. And not every day the epic of last day against UNICS is repeated at the Palau.

Dante Exum did not contribute much to the Barça

| .

The fate of the match was already cast and Steven Enoch’s baskets gave Bitci Baskonia the maximum advantage of the night (82-67 at 8:08 left and 87-62 in the absence of 6:22).

Saras took the opportunity to give minutes to the young Michael Caicedo and James Nnaji, who coincided with Sergi Martínez on the track and scored (a triple for the Balearic and a good basket of two for the African). In the end, 94-75. Clear and fair defeat.