Traditional medicine has a lot of superstition, but sometimes this tradition is based on good results, and science shows that there is a scientific truth behind it.

Plant Matalafi It only grows on the island of Samoa, in Polynesia, and is highly appreciated by the native population.

Since centuries used as an anti-inflammatory, but also to cure diseases caused by ghosts.

Medicine and exotericism fused into a medicinal plant that has now been studied by scientists. And they have been able to verify that is as effective as ibuprofen, a very efficient drug, but questioned for its strong side effects.

In Samoa, healers pound the Matalafi plant into a paste used to lower fever, or to treat skin infections.

Seeseei Molimau-Samasoni is a Samoa-born doctor who has always wanted to check how much science is behind the ointments of your ancestors.

For a decade he has been searching for a scientific explanation for the healing powers of Semoa plants. And in the case of Matalafi, has found them …

As New Atlas explains, it has found that Matalafi is an iron chelator. This means that it contains compounds that bind to this metal, essentially helping the body eliminate excess iron.

This process “increases anti-inflammatory cytokine responses in immune cells,” explains the doctor. So it really is an anti-inflammatory. And one of the best, offering results similar to ibuprofen, but with a natural plant that has no side effects.

Not only that: a chemical-genomic analysis revealed that the plant compounds they interacted with a gene associated with obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. So maybe they can find new medicinal uses for it.

Dr. Seeseei Molimau-Samasoni is very satisfied with have been able to scientifically demonstrate the medicinal properties of the Matalafi plant.

But that does not mean that all Samoan traditional medicine is effective: “I want to emphasize that traditional medicines must be scientifically investigated before being widely administered … more steps still need to be taken.”