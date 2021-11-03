The increase in the world population with obesity is one of the most severe problems we have as a society and scientists around the world are working to end this international health problem.

Although it has long been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, regulatory bodies have warned against the use of celastrol due to its potential side effects.

But the compound has been sparking interest in obesity research circles of late, with studies showing it can prevent and even reverse disease in mice.

In 2018 a study focusing on the weight loss effects of celastrol showed that the compound can fight obesity by restoring the function of a hormone called leptin, which plays a key role in regulating appetite by letting us know when we’ve had enough to eat .

Obesity can compromise the function of this key hormone, causing leptin receptors in the brain to malfunction and signals for satiety not arriving as they should, leading to overeating and weight gain.

Previous experiments showed that celastrol restored leptin sensitivity in overweight mice, which it corresponded to an average body weight loss of about 10% in just one week.

Nevertheless, Research has also shown that celastrol can cause side effects like high blood pressure and lethargy in mice. so work continues to determine its specific weight loss mechanisms.

And it is here that scientists at the University of Texas Southwestern have discovered key new details through new experiments in mice, which could exploit the power of celastrol just for weight loss.

In mice given the compound, a decrease in the activity of a protein called PERK, which lives in the same brain region as neurons called POMC, was observed.

Previous research has shown that POMCs are associated with reduced appetite, decreased blood glucose levels, and improved energy burn.

If everything runs its course as it seems, within not long we could have among us a natural product that would help the obese population with a basic and non-invasive principle: satiety.