Emily in Paris unleashes passions among her followers, but also annoys with some clichés or prejudices of the characters.

Emily in Paris has just released the second season and, oddly enough with such a seemingly superficial series, has bothered a country again which on this occasion has transferred its complaints to the platform. Now it has been Ukraine, although something similar happened with the first season.

For those who do not know this series that achieved so much success with the previous season, it tells the life of a community manager who he moves to Paris without knowing any French, and hardly any of the country. In a comedy tone, his anecdotes in the city, problems at work and sentimental problems are told.

Despite being a more or less white product in terms of intentions, it has achieved that each season is accompanied by a slight controversy: in the first season with France and in this season with Ukraine.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Emily’s encounter with French society in the first season was fraught with conflict with the French, both in the way they work and in the way they relate or flirt.

RTVE collected some of the criticisms from French media such as Premiere that published that in the series the French “are ‘bad’ (yes, yes), that they are lazy and never arrive at the office on time; that they are flirtatious and not tied down to a notion of loyalty; that they are sexist and, of course, have a dubious relationship with the act of bathing. “

Inability to laugh at yourself or reasoned criticism? It is true that those clichés were in the series and in the hand of each one finds the way to take them.

However, the controversy with Emily in Paris did not end there. In this second season we find something similar again, although with Ukraine.

Selection of comedies and movies that can brighten your day thanks to their good humor, all of them are available on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video.

Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture of Ukraine, has transferred his complaints to Netflix by a character of that nationality that appears in this season. The young Ukrainian dresses disastrously, fears being deported and also sees it as normal to steal in department stores, according to the BBC.

The minister has asked Netflix a question: “Is this how they see Ukrainians abroad?” At the moment there has been no response from the platform.

In any case, it seems a lie that a comedy of this style has aroused such responses. Now each viewer will decide who is right about these controversies.