12/04/2021

On at 13:59 CET

.

The National Police has dismantled a network that is estimated to have defrauded 2.5 million euros through bank scams impersonating some 200 victims, and has arrested 47 alleged members of this gang, which operated throughout Spain but was based in Barcelona.

As reported this Saturday by the National Police, the scammers They obtained the ID of the victims through social engineering techniques on second-hand sale websites or in thefts, mostly committed in Barcelona, ​​and they used confidential data to withdraw money in banks, open accounts or request loans that they never paid in the name of the cardholders.

When they located an account with an attractive balance changed the customer’s contact information (telephone and email), data that banks regularly use as ‘security barriers’ when conducting face-to-face transactions with customers.

The scammers, one of whom had worked for twenty years at a bank, they went to the branches usurping the identity of the victims, hiding his face with masks, costumes or taking advantage of some similar physical characteristic.

After ‘hijacking’ the victim’s account, they began looting the funds, sI end up cash at the window or through ‘hal crash’ operations, that allow the withdrawal of money from ATMs without using the card, only with the mobile number.

They also ordered transfers to other accounts controlled by the gang and hired microcredits for consumption, always in a short period of time and from different branches so as not to raise suspicions and until the balance is exhausted.

Pyramidal structure

In the event that the victims’ accounts did not have a sufficient balance, they used the stolen data from the DNIs to rent cars, pay hotel rooms, buy train or plane tickets, hire phone lines or open checking accounts electronically in which they received the fraudulent transfers.

In this way, the band, which also used encrypted messaging applications, managed to hide their ‘modus operandi’ and be practically invisible to researchers.

The network had a pyramidal structure and its members a high degree of specialization and a clear distribution of their tasks and, although they were based in Barcelona, ​​they moved easily throughout Spain.

They were divided into smaller groups made up of a chief, who had the trust from the ‘top’ of the organization and that it had the autonomy to order the work of the ‘impersonators’, who were those who went physically to the banking entities.

The police operation has resulted in 47 arrests and 28 searches, in which documentation on the usurped identities has been intervened, in addition to a small marijuana plantation, 71 physical IDs, 18 weapons -including brass knuckles and electric pistols-, 60 mobile phones, 120 phone cards, 5,800 euros in cash, jewelry, four high-end vehicles and hardware for cryptocurrency storage.