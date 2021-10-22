Earlier today, shortly after ProShares’ first Bitcoin futures ETF debuted on the NYSE, a new exchange-traded fund with a similar product was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); clearly it is about Bitcoin.

It should be noted that it is the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF. This, like the ProShares fund, will represent Bitcoin futures on the stock market, with slight differences, and one of the most prominent is that it will be listed on the NASDAQ starting this Friday; confirmed the CEO of Valkyrie Funds on Thursday 21st.

As we have been mentioning in CryptoTrend, the first Bitcoin futures ETF already began trading on the stock market this Tuesday, and it was not expected that the competition will seek to debut on the stock market as well.

The Valkyrie ETF earned a significant position by becoming the second ETF to be listed in the United States; exactly on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Valkyrie Funds CEO Leah Wald comments with euphoria that this is an important milestone for Bitcoin and for cryptocurrencies in general. Since, it can be said that a “relationship” has formed between US regulators and cryptos in general. Exactly pointed out the following:

This release is very important. It shows that US regulators want to collaborate with the cryptocurrency market, it is not about banning them. I can affirm that they only seek to regulate them. Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie Funds.

It is notable that this is an event that will mark history in the cryptocurrency market, since in other periods of time, multiple requests had already been made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to approve a Bitcoin ETF; although it was up to the present day that the community achieved this goal.

In addition to the words already mentioned by Wald, he also added that:

The more products hit the market, the more awareness they will bring, and hopefully more adoption. Of course, there are other similar product presentations, and it would make sense for them to hit the market. Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie Funds.

Is it possible that it will boost Bitcoin again?

With the euphoria that has been generated in the crypto community after the approval of the first Bitcoin futures ETF, many assure that for this reason BTC reached a new ATH; although JPMorgan strategists point out that this is not a cause for celebration and that possibly the record of a new high is due to inflation.

Exactly the company’s analysts point out that this ATH can be credited to the fact that a large part of investors shows concern about inflation. Since, they assure that gold did not respond well to the demands made by investors after the increase in costs in recent days; as is the case with billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who praised Bitcoin and selected it as a hedge asset.

It can be summarized that Bitcoin seems an attractive hedging proposal in front of a large part of investors; that’s where the bullish rally lies, JPMorgan strategists say.

Considering JPMorgan’s “forecasts” we can say that surely a second Bitcoin ETF will not have a greater impact if the reasons behind the rise in assets are really investors’ concerns about inflation. Still, the Valkyrie ETF can have a positive effect if the company’s strategists get it wrong. Which could end up shooting Bitcoin higher to a new ATH.

