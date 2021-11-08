Farrokh Bulsara, better known in the music industry as Freddie Mercury, He was one of the greatest and most iconic rock artists of recent years. His incomparable voice and his songs made the band Queen one of the most successful. This group, without a doubt, reaped all the successes during the 70s and 80s, occupying the first position in the list of successes in all continents: Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan.

Freddie Mercury was one of the first singers to be considered an eminence in the LGBT + community around the world., a more than consecrating legacy for that rock legend who became one of the most talented and recognized vocalists in music in general.

However, each specific artist has idolatrous and pedantic attitudes that, a priori, can tarnish your artistic career in the public eye. Freddie Mercury does not escape from this reality, mainly because several details came to light where they argue that Freddie showed negative compartments, and even had rivalries with other influential artists in the glorious time of Queen, among which we can mention Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Montserrat Caballé, Sex Pistols, among others.

That is why a new biography of Freddie Mercury will be released on November 11, a few days before the 30th anniversary of his death is celebrated, and in it they will tell in greater detail what that love-hate relationship was like between the leader of Queen and the previously mentioned artists.

The book will be titled ‘Magnifico !: The A to Z of Queen’ where journalist Mark Blake, a correspondent who had the opportunity to interview the band Queen for the last three decades, relates how was Freddy Mercury in intimacy with other singers and highlights the close friendship he achieved with Monserrat Caballé, his frustrated relationship with Michael Jackson, the great competitiveness he had with David Bowie and the initial tension with the Sex Pistols.

Freddy Mercury and Michael Jackson: a tense and untimely relationship

If we must mention a strained relationship between Freddie Mercury at the time, the little brush he had with the king of pop certainly cannot be ignored. According to excerpts from the book under Mark Blake’s testimony, it was learned that In 1983 Michael Jackson invited Freddie Mercury to record some songs at his home in Encino (California, USA).

This collaboration happened but not completely, because Freddie Mercury had to return to London and left Michael Jackson without completing the songs. In fact, the only two songs Freddie Mercury recorded for Michael Jackson’s ‘Victory’ album They were released with the voice of Mick Jagger and not his. This pissed off the leader of Queen. Four years later, Mercury joked that “we should title our next album ‘Good'” to counter the ‘Bad’ that Jackson had released.

The friendship of Freddie Mercury and David Bowie

In the book it is related that David Bowie had better luck compared to Michael Jackson. Maybe there was a rivalry between the leader of Queen and the head of ‘Heroes’ at the time; however, both artists rose to stardom with success ‘Under Preassure‘in 1981, a single that catapulted the musical careers of both Freddie Mercury and David Bowie.

Freddie Mercury-Six Pistols: Clash of Egos

Freddie Mercury came to feel humiliated when he first ran into the Sex Pistols band in a London recording studio in 1977.. Mark Blake relates in the excerpts of the book that the funk band did not agree with the music of Queen and came to question their songs. We looked at each other suspiciously at first, but they were down to earth kids, ”Roger Taylor explained to Blake. Of course, one of them did not like them: “Except Sid Vicious. He was a total chump. “

