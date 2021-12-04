12/04/2021 at 10:00 CET

ESA Mars Express carried out a series of experimental communication tests with the Chinese rover (CNSA) Zhurong Mars. The spacecraft successfully captured the data sent “blindly” by the rover on Mars and transmitted it to Earth, where it was sent to Zhurong’s team in China. The researchers hope to conduct further tests in the future to continue experimenting with and further improve this method of communication between space missions.

With ongoing or scheduled missions from all major space agencies, Mars has become the priority objective for humanity in space: in addition to the arrival of rovers and exploration vehicles, in the coming decades the landing of manned missions to the red planet and, even, the establishment of the first colonies and human bases.

But the terraforming or adaptation of Mars to human needs and the characteristics of the Earth also requires another key ingredient: communication between spacecraft, rovers and our planet. While on Earth communication is something so daily and present since the irruption of the digital revolution, on Mars the reality is different: its conditions and the space weather force the creation of new technologies and tools.

Related topic: The human being should put his feet on Mars in 2035.

One-way communication

Now, the European space agency (ESA) and its Chinese counterpart (CNSA) have begun testing around a new technological scheme that could simplify and streamline the transmission of data between vehicles and spacecraft on Mars and from the red planet to the earth. According to a press release, during the month of November they have successfully tested a system of one-way communication that until now had not been used on Mars.

Landing vehicles and rovers collect data that seek to clarify various questions about the geology, atmosphere, environment, surface features, resources, and potential for life on Mars. This information must be sent to Earth, so in principle the rovers transmit the data to a spacecraft in orbit around Mars. Subsequently, the orbiters use much larger and more powerful transmitters to send the information through space to Earth.

The usual scheme is bi-directional: Orbiters like Mars Express first send a signal to a rover, an initial salute. Subsequently, the rover sends a response to establish stable communications and begin the two-way exchange of information. However, for this scheme to work, the rover’s radio system needs to be compatible with that of the orbiter.

In this case, communication frequencies used by the ESA orbiter are different from those used by the Chinese Zhurong Mars rover. Since two-way communication is not possible, scientists and technicians envisioned another alternative: Zhurong could transmit a signal using a frequency that Mars Express can receive.

Successful test

Since the Mars Express relay radio has a mode that allows this one-way communication, the system has been successful: it is basically a communication “blind & rdquor;, since the Chinese rover cannot check if the sent message has actually reached its destination, as it cannot receive the responses from the European orbiter.

Beyond this limitation, the technique has passed different tests: the data sent by Zhurong Mars managed to be captured by the ESA orbiter and relayed to Earth. The data reached ESA’s ESOC space operations center in Darmstadt, Germany, thanks to the deep space communication antennas. They were then sent to Zhurong’s team at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center in China, who confirmed the success of the test and the quality of the information received.

The new scheme could be efficient in these cases, especially considering that in the coming years Mars will receive “visitors & rdquor; from different nations and continents, between which it is difficult for there to be total compatibility in terms of communication frequencies. Researchers are already working to improve the technique in the future.

Cover photo: image of the Mars Express orbiter. Credit: ESA.