In response to other competing subscription services, Google presents the Pixel Pass, which offers us several applications in its premium version and the possibility of changing mobile phones every year.

The fight between Google and Apple is getting really tough. Distributors have started to sell more than just their mobiles, they also want to give us the possibility of get better experiences with your applications.

After seeing the reception of the Apple One system, Google has introduced the Pixel Pass. This initiative is quite similar to that of its competition, but it is added the opportunity to change mobile every year, which draws a lot of attention.

The Pixel Pass can be purchased when you get one of your new phones. With the upcoming release of the Pixel 6, it is a hard sell strategy that seeks a greater number of consumers for its new device.

This Pixel Pass would offer us everything the content of Google’s Play Pass, its game service; but also Google One and Youtube Premium. The services that the company controls serve as an incentive to this monthly payment subscription.

Not only does it stay in the applications, but it also extends the warranty and adds Google Fi, the communication network that is currently only operational in the United States. The inclusion of Google Fi may, in principle, limit the offer to the United States.

Pixel Pass: This appears to be a blend of the iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone every year and the Apple One Subscription. Contains YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, extended warranty, and is associated with Google Fi. # pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/iU7VTc16vS – M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

What is really interesting and differentiating about the Pixel Pass is in the importance they give to the device. His campaign is linked to Pixel 6 and the mobile renewal seeks that we have a new Pixel phone every year, with all the content that your subscription offers us.

The service is going to be almost identical to what Apple One offers, which includes Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music. You can clearly see how Google tries to respond directly to its competition.

Looking for the change of trend in the market

Google would be trying a somewhat risky move. That a mobile subscription service also allows us to change phones is a declaration of intent.

The possible price of the Pixel 6 is very juicy and the fact that the possibility of Pixel Pass is added will attract a lot of attention. Google is looking to change the rules of the game, giving Apple where it hurts the most, the price of their phones.

Google Play expands the list of countries in which it allows gambling and betting with real money, Spain is included.

Although the quality of the phones on the block is very high, their prices are also high. Many do not change devices every year due to the price and now Google offers the possibility of doing it with the payment of a subscription.

We will see how the play turns out. At the moment we do not know what price will be Pixel Pass, but it is clear that it is a very attractive claim to get the new Google phone.