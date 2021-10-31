10/31/2021 at 10:00 CET

An international team of researchers, led by paleoanthropologist Mirjana Roksandic from the University of Winnipeg in Canada, has discovered a new species of human ancestor that they have named Homo bodoensis.

This species lived in Africa during the Middle Pleistocene, about half a million years ago, and was the direct ancestor of modern humans, according to the researchers.

The Middle Pleistocene (now renamed Chibanian or Chibanian and dates from 774,000-129,000 years ago) is important because it saw the emergence of our own species (Homo sapiens) in Africa, as well as our closest relatives and Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis ) in Europe.

Some confusion

Some confusionHowever, human evolution during this era is poorly understood and somewhat confusing: during the late Middle Pleistocene, between 400,000 and 150,000 years ago, the populations that occupied the Earth, and Africa specifically, looked very different from what they do. now. There is evidence for at least three forms of human relatives that inhabited Africa, including Homo heidelbergensis, Homo naledi, and Homo sapiens (modern humans).

Some, or all, of these hominids made tools such as those associated with the Middle Stone Age culture that began about 305,000 years ago. The question is, which of these human relatives got so cunning?

Traditionally, it is thought that larger brain species, such as Homo heidelbergensis and Homo sapiens, should be associated with more complicated toolkits. But the answers may not be that simple. With three forms of primitive human relatives around, things are much more complicated, the scientists note.

Clarification

ClarificationThe authors of the new research believe that the discovery of Homo bodoensis may bring some clarity to this puzzling, but important, chapter in human evolution.

The new name is based on a reassessment of existing fossils from Africa and Eurasia from this time period. Traditionally, these fossils have been variably assigned to Homo heidelbergensis or Homo rhodesiensis, both of which have multiple, often contradictory definitions.

“Talking about human evolution during this time period became impossible due to the lack of adequate terminology that recognizes human geographic variation,” Roksandic explained in a statement.

Redundant name

Redundant nameRecently, DNA evidence has shown that some fossils in Europe called H. heidelbergensis were actually the first Neanderthals, making the name redundant.

For the same reason, the name should be dropped when describing fossil humans from East Asia, according to co-author Xiu-Jie Wu of the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing, China.

To further confuse the narrative, African fossils dating from this period have sometimes been called both H. heidelbergensis and H. rhodesiensis.

Rhodesiensis is poorly defined and the name has never been widely accepted. This is partly due to his association with Cecil Rhodes and the heinous crimes committed during colonial rule in Africa, an unacceptable honor in light of the significant work being done to decolonize science, the researchers explain.

Ethiopian name

Ethiopian nameThe name “bodoensis & rdquor; It derives from a skull found in Bodo D’ar, Ethiopia, and the new species is understood to be a direct human ancestor.

According to the new classification, H. bodoensis will describe most humans from the Middle Pleistocene of Africa and some from Southeastern Europe, while many from the latter continent will be reclassified as Neanderthals.

Co-first author Predrag Radovi & cacute;, from the Faculty of Philosophy at the University of Belgrade in Serbia, clarifies: “The terms must be clear in science, to facilitate communication. They should not be treated as absolutes when they contradict the fossil record ‘.

Gordian knot

Gordian knotThe introduction of H. bodoensis is intended to “cut the Gordian knot and allow us to communicate clearly about this important period in human evolution,” according to another co-author, Christopher Bae of the Department of Anthropology at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa. .

Roksandic agrees: “Naming a new species is a big problem, as the International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature allows name changes only under very strictly defined rules. We are confident that this will stick around for a long time, a new taxon name will live only if other researchers use it.

Reference

Top image: Homo bodoensis, a new species of human ancestor, lived in Africa during the Middle Pleistocene. Image Credit: Ettore Mazza