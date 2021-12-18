12/18/2021 at 10:00 CET

A group of scientists from the University of Cardiff, in the United Kingdom, argues that a new class of dark matter could be detected by means of gravitational wave analysis. To that end, the researchers are already using a powerful and advanced detector, which incorporates a laser interferometer. The study has been published recently in the journal Nature.

According to a press release, it was traditionally believed that dark matter, which, although it has not yet been observed, is known to constitute approximately 85% of all matter in the universe, it was composed of heavy elementary particles. However, as it has not yet been detected, scientists are gradually expanding their conceptions and considering other alternatives.

Invisible waves

One of the possibilities, which would constitute a new kind of dark matter, is found in a concept that has been called scalar field. According to this hypothesis, dark matter would be made up of invisible waves that bounce around galaxies, including, of course, the Milky Way. British scientists believe that gravitational waves could reveal such dark matter.

To achieve this goal, they are using the GEO 600 detector, developed by the UK and Germany. It is a highly sensitive laser interferometer, which was used to produce much of the technology necessary to detect gravitational waves. Now, it is being used for the first time to try to solve the mystery of dark matter.

The new technique

The interferometry It is a measurement method that applies the phenomenon of wave interference, whether it is light, radio, sound or gravitational waves. How does it work? Two rays of light, or generally one ray split in two, make up an interference pattern where the two rays overlap.

As the wavelength of the visible ray is extremely short, small changes can be detected in the differences of the optical paths, that is, the distance traveled between the two rays, when they occur. noticeable variations in the interference pattern. Due to these characteristics, optical interferometry has been transformed into a measurement technique of enormous value for more than a hundred years: in addition, lately its precision has been clearly improved with the application of lasers.

Inside a laser interferometer, two beams of light bounce between mirrors before meeting at a detector. Thanks to this, scientists can measure with absolute precision the desynchronization between the two light rays, which works as an indicator of any disturbance that the rays find. That way they can detect gravitational waves, and now perhaps dark matter as well.

Related Topic: Dark matter is trapping the Milky Way.

The end of the mystery about dark matter?

As the scientists explained, the vibrations of the mirrors placed in instruments such as the GEO600 detector would disturb light rays in a particular way, which would be characteristic of the new class of dark matter and which would make a difference in terms of the identification of gravitational waves. The researchers believe they would be able to detect it using this technique, based on the exact properties of this type of dark matter known as a scalar field.

Although the detectors were originally created to search for gravitational waves, specialists argue that they can be very useful to finally discover the dark matter. The gravitational effect of this type of matter on objects throughout the universe is evident, so scientists are convinced of its existence. For example, this invisible matter it can explain the gyrations and formation of galaxies, among other important aspects.

Reference

Direct limits for scalar field dark matter from a gravitational-wave detector. Vermeulen, SM, Relton, P., Grote, H. et al. Nature (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04031-y

Photo: Pexels on Pixabay.