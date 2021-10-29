One of the testers that can use Android applications in Windows 11 shows us in video that the Google Play Store can also work in the new version of Microsoft.

We already told you not long ago that Windows 11 was going to be compatible with Android applications. Work continues on this function, which would be new for Microsoft computers.

This option is being tested thanks to some insiders, so not all Windows 11 users have this option. For it, Microsoft has used the Amazon Appstore, to be able to download and use the Android applications.

The user Tom Warren has made a video that shows how he uses Android applications, but he does not do it from the Amazon Appstore, but use the Google Play Store. We leave you the video where you can see how he decides to leave one Store aside to enter another.

Here’s a quick look at how the Google Play Store works on Windows 11. It lets you run any Android app on Windows. Details here: https://t.co/7c5sdPIL4v pic.twitter.com/YITlGi1kS2 – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 27, 2021

As you can see, the applications work without problem. Even though Microsoft was going to make Android apps work without using the Google Play Store, this user has been able to do it.

This is because one of the testers would have managed to install the Google Play Store. The process is documented even on video. It is a process that can take half an hour, but it would allow Android applications to run, bypassing the Amazon system.

We have to remember that these applications are running only on select computers. If we are not a member of the Windows Insider program, you will not be able to try to use the applications on your computer.

Microsoft is still working on the performance of Windows 11, which is working better and there is no official announcement of when it will come out of testing. The option is expected to be available to all Windows 11 users before the end of this year..

We will have to wait to find out if the Google Play Store will also be available to all users or if an attempt will be made to limit its use.