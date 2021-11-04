11/03/2021 at 20:23 CET

The Vandellòs II nuclear power plant, located in Tarragona, has notified a incidence with two electric chargers to the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN), that contravenes the Technical Operating Specifications (ETF), as reported by the regulatory body. The organism has classified it with level 0 in the International Scale of Nuclear and Radiological Events (INES).

The owner of the Vandellòs II nuclear power plant has notified the CSN of the identification of a inadvertent breach of the Operating Limit Conditions (CLO). Two chargers associated with the KCDV-125-4 direct current distribution center were inoperative at the same time for a time longer than allowed by the ETFs. This center has a battery and two chargers (K1CV-125-4 and K2CV-125-4) and the CLOs establish that the battery and at least one of the chargers must be operable.

This incident It was detected on June 15 during tests carried out at the scheduled stop from the nuclear power plant for its twenty-fourth refueling. Specifically, the K1CV-125-4 charger stopped automatically and was inoperable due to the opening of the switch due to the maximum output voltage signal, so the reserve charger (K2CV-125-4) was connected.

A mismatch in the fast charge voltage, the trigger

In the subsequent analysis of this incidence It has been concluded that the loss of power to the charger K1CV-125-4 it could have occurred from the time your last preventive maintenance was performed. The cause is that the fast charge voltage was left set higher than specified in the electrical maintenance procedure. In this context, to check whether or not both chargers were inoperable at the same time, the operating history of the second charger (K2CV-125-4) has been reviewed..

The results indicate that between 7:27 p.m. on November 18, 2020 and 12:05 a.m. on November 20, 2020 the charger was not operational for preventive maintenance. Therefore, it could be considered that, during that period, both chargers were out of service for a time greater than the limit established in the ETFs.

The CSN, as established in its procedures, has informed through its website of the receipt of notification of this event. The event has had no impact on workers, the public or the environment.