Updated on Friday, 22 October 2021 – 15:50

The event, held yesterday at the Hotel Riu in Madrid, awarded architectural projects that promote mobility and accessibility

Jury and winners of the 8 and 9 edition of the 2021 Schindler Spain Architecture Awards

It is the ninth year that the elevator company Schindler Spain celebrate the Schindler Spain Architecture Awards which, as every year, reward the best initiatives in terms of accessibility and mobility presented by students from the different Spanish architecture schools.

Among all of them it was “Supra”, the projection of a new university of performing and artistic arts on the layout of the train tracks in a depressed area of ​​Hospitalet d’Lobregat, which received the first prize. The project, designed by Nino Mgeladze, student at the International University of Catalonia, received the praise of the jury due to its precision, quality, originality and effectiveness in providing real solutions to society by combining the way of life in the region with a strong commitment to the mobility of all people and respect for the environment. In this sense, “Supra” not only intends to focus “on people with disabilities, but on people and their comfort, on creating a public space with an architectural gesture that would improve circulation and mobility”, says Mgeladze.

The award ceremony was held at the emblematic Hotel Riu in Madrid in a double edition that brought together the 8 and 9 calls, as a result of the health crisis that prevented the awards ceremony last year.

To reach all the talent spread throughout the national territory, the Schindler Spain Architecture Awards have a previous local phase, whose first and second places end up attending the final phase. With this selection structure, Schindler Espaa ensures that it reaches the largest number of future architects, boosting their careers and awakening in them “an interest in urban development free of barriers to accessibility, according to the current needs of society and, also, with an eye to the future that is to come, “reports the company itself.

Ace, Ral Villafez, student at the University of Valladolid and author of “El Observatorio”, another of the award-winning projects, yesterday recognized the importance of these awards to take a leap from theory to practice and “value approaches that are sometimes risky in concept, and, moreover, for many of them. we are a motivating start to the profession. “

Along with him, three other projects have been awarded: “In Fill “, by scar Morte Rafecas, also a student at the International School of Catalonia; “Horizonte Prximo”, presented by Laura Muoz Gonzlez from the Granada school and “HB200”, by Fernando Bello Bermejo, a student at CEU San Pablo in Madrid.

All of them were selected and evaluated by a multidisciplinary jury, made up of professionals from the fields of architecture, accessibility and communication. Among them was his own CEO of Schindler Iberia, Jos Manuel Nieto;Julio Touza Rodriguez, from Touza Architects, a study recognized for its achievements in terms of accessibility; Nieves Hairstyle, responsible for CEAPAT-IMSERSO Architecture / Accessibility Area; Delfn Jimnez Martn, vice president of the Spanish Association of Professionals of Universal Accessibility (ASEPAU) and Marcos Iriarte, editor-in-chief of the Economics section of El Mundo.

Accompanying the jury and winners, important personalities from the construction and architecture sector attended the gala, as well as representatives of the media and institutions, making the event, for yet another year, a national benchmark in construction matters. and innovation.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more