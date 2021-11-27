

An MCRD official was the one who shot the man carrying a knife.

Photo: Scott Olson / .

Officials from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (MCRD) reported that a person suspected of being armed with a knife was killed. shot by facility staff at the main visitor entrance.

The incident occurred around 11:50 am on Friday when a vehicle tried to approach the base at the Gate Five checkpoint, MCRD officials said, Fox 5 San Diego reported.

The officials then issued verbal orders for the vehicle to stop, but the person who was in the car got out and approached them with a knife in hand.

Additional details released by San Diego MCRD officials say base guards asked the suspect to stop his vehicle at which point the individual exited his car and approached the guards with a knife in a hostile way. After several warnings, the suspect was shot by a guard. pic.twitter.com/4hDccM132H – Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) November 27, 2021

Despite the warnings given, the person who according to MCRD officials was with “hostile intent”, He did not obey orders and a base personnel shot him.

Later the officials called the emergency services, but they could not save him and the person was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:16 pm

The MCRD, which is located north of the San Diego International Airport, serves as a first training stop for recruits entering the United States Marine Corps from the West Coast.

The entrance to Washington Street Gate 5, where the incident occurred, is used for visitor traffic, as described on the MCRD website, and was delimited with tape to the crime scene, where a small pickup truck sitting with the doors open in one of the lanes.

The canvas covering the person’s body was also observed, that has not yet been identified, and that she was hit by a bullet at a short distance.

According to information from the San Diego Union-Tribune, the facility is celebrating its centennial as a Marine Corps base this year.

Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, while further details are expected to be known in the coming days.

You may also like:

• Report revealed that the United States concealed airstrike that killed 70 civilians in Syria in 2019

• Congressman demanded a new investigation into the death of the beheaded Latino soldier in North Carolina

• The disappearance of a soldier since last Thursday shakes the military base of Fort Hood again