A petition available on the Change.org platform requesting to include the cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Robinhood exchange platform, has exceeded 255,000 signatures.

The target of 300,000 signatures at the moment seems to be within the reach of the cryptocurrency community. The aforementioned petition describes Shiba Inu as a “cryptocurrency meme with genuine potential.”

At the beginning of this month, the cryptocurrency developed last year by its creator “Ryoshi”, experienced a great growth in its popularity and price, increasing up to 315% in just four days.

At the time of writing, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is trading at $ 0.00002882. Source: CoinMarketCap

Last month, the Robinhood exchange announced in an interview via Twitter that it will gradually start adding e-wallets to its users.

SHIB and its behavior in the market

Currently, the cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has reached a market capitalization of $ 11.3 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Shiba Inu currently ranks above Polygon, Stellar, and the Blockchain game token, Axie Infinity.

However, Michael Burry, one of the leading American investors of all time, criticized the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. Due to these statements, there was an 8% drop in the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency, the equivalent of $ 600 million.

In addition to calling the cryptocurrency “useless”, Burry called Shiba Inu a “bad investment option.” Due to the enormous volatility that this type of digital asset has. As an example, Shiba Inu, rose by 300% in just 4 days, as a result of Elon Musk’s Twitter posts.

Shiba Inu’s New NFT Market

On October 5, the developers of Shiba Inu announced that they will be releasing 10,000 “adorable creatures” in the form of NFTs. These creatures will be called “Shiboshis.”

The first 3,000 Shiboshis will cost 0.1 ETH in the equivalent of LEASH tokens. In the second round the 5,000 NFT will cost 0.2 ETH. And in the last round they will cost 0.3 ETH. It should be noted that a single electronic wallet will have a maximum limit of 10 NFT.

Likewise, the company clarified that the NFTs will be initially offered only on its official site. However, they will also be offered after a while, on certain secondary platforms such as OpenSean.

Also, surprisingly, the developer team promised that there will be a “Shiboshi” game that will allow people who own these NFTs to use them in a strategic game.

For example, an element present in some Shiboshis are laser eyes. The Laser Eye property could give players the ability to attack at long distances. In addition, each Shiboshi will have multiple characteristics that will determine his performance in the game.

