12/01/2021 at 20:04 CET

The National Police have arrested 62 people in Spain in the latest global action against money laundering through “mules“, between September and November, a campaign coordinated by EUROPOL in which agents from 27 countries and 400 banking and financial entities.

As reported by the Police in a statement, in the 26 investigations developed by Spanish agents, a fraud of close to five million euros has been detected.

The global initiative, with the involvement of the European Banking Federation, was launched in 2016 with the aim of fighting against “money mules”, people who, often unknowingly, help launder money from illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, human trafficking or scams, by receiving and transferring money from their bank accounts, usually to other countries.

In this seventh joint operation (EMMA-7), losses of around 70 million euros have been avoided. It has been possible to identify 18,351 people who acted as mules and 324 recruiters.

In 2,500 investigations they have been detected 7,000 fraudulent transactions and 1,803 people have been arrested.

According to the Police, the investigations have shed light on the use of mules in a wide spectrum of scamssuch as those based on SIM card swapping, phishing and phishing.

The fight against these crimes, he emphasizes, requires transnational action, since they are carried out from a country, the victim’s bank account is usually in another and the account of the so-called “mule”, to which the scammed money is transferred, is located in a third party.

Mules not only transfer money between countries, but also travel to open bank accounts abroad that criminal organizations can use to money laundering.

It is usually used to students, immigrants or people with economic difficulties, who are offered easy money through legitimate-looking job postings and social media posts.

To warn of the serious legal consequences that acting as a “money mule” can entail, such as prison sentences or generating a criminal record, the campaign has been launched across Europe. #NoSeasMula.