11/03/2021 at 12:53 CET

Luis Galindo is considered the pioneer in the application of positive psychology in team management in our country. In addition, he is an international speaker, creator of the #Reilusionarse movement and author of the book with the same name.

We chatted with him prior to his presentation ‘Get excited to educate’ that you can see below.

Luis, you are faced with the challenge of addressing thousands of mothers and fathers who have in their power to instill a different way of life in their children. What is the most important message you are going to convey to them?

Fundamentally that we are the mirror where they look at each other, and it is our responsibility to create in them a positive attitude about life, enhance self-esteem and adequate appreciation of our children, promote the illusion for the future, as well as an attitude of continuous improvement where the will and responsibility are essential to create that future. Always from the premise that we, the parents, with our behavior, are the example for them to follow.

You are an expert in positive psychology, you speak of the need to maintain illusion as a recipe so as not to fall into boredom, grief, reluctance & mldr; If we talk about the illusion, children usually have a lot for many things. We are the adults who are losing it as we grow up. Why is this happening to us?

In my opinion it is that we always go so fast that we live for a long time in automatic mode, paying very little attention to the enjoyment mode, rarely being in the “here & rdquor; and in the “now & rdquor ;. This causes us little awareness to be grateful for all the things that life gives us every day and to realize that in reality we are deeply fortunate and therefore we should be joyful on a regular basis.

What is the key to keep us always excited?

I think that being always and always excited is very difficult, but we all know close people in the family, at work, friends & mldr; who are excited for a walk, for a movie, for a breakfast with & mldr; and they are capable of seeing with illusion an infinity of everyday things.

And the most important thing is that, in the last 20 years, different scientific studies, very rigorous, have repeatedly confirmed that this characteristic of being excited about life can be trained and thus is improving day by day. We ourselves, at different times in our lives, have felt that overflowing illusion: when we finished our studies, when we were given our first job, when we found a partner, when we had our children, when we achieved that challenge that cost us so much & mldr; Therefore, that capacity to get excited about it, we all carry it inside, what we have to learn is to “get it out & rdquor; more often until it becomes a habit.

Can we teach our children to be happy regardless of the situation in which they live?

As we have spoken before, parents are the example for them. In my opinion, it would be essential for them to see us constantly talking with enthusiasm about our work, our colleagues, our family, our friends, everything we have to do, our conversation with grandmother & mldr; all that pile of everyday things, everything we do daily, and that we know how to find in them that part of illusion that makes us perceive life in a satisfactory way. In short, knowing how to find happiness in small things, through the illusion that we put in them.

Let’s talk about the complaint. I suppose that the complaint is a great enemy of the illusion. In addition, complaining does not solve the problems & mldr; Although, on the other hand, it sometimes allows us to vent & mldr; What do we have to do when we hear our children complain?

I totally agree that complaint is the great enemy of illusion. The way I see it, here I would like to make a distinction between what is constructive criticism with which, with good intention, solutions are sought, it is not personalized, it is argued assertively & mldr; and a complaint where we settle in negative emotions that paralyze us, we spread those emotions to others and do not usually seek to resolve issues but simply expand them.

I believe that educating and accustoming our children to differentiate one from the other is very important for their mental health and their future, since with this they will find a healthier path by protecting themselves from the unsuccessful complaint and distinguishing constructive criticism to use it with themselves and with others.

Let’s talk about COVID-19. How can we generate optimism in our children when they cannot play near their friends, hug their grandparents & mldr ;?

Without a doubt, this period of time has been and is very complex for everyone. In my opinion, now more than ever, our children need to be loved, understood and valued. Have spaces for them to feel listened to and share their feelings with us, to ask us questions, to assess the efforts and results they obtain, to give them an environment as safe as possible, to maintain a new way of contacting people who are important to them. them and what do they want & mldr; represents a new challenge for all parents.

If we are able to adequately convey that life sometimes surprises us and changes our plans and our normality “assured & rdquor ;, we will be opening for them” new spaces of flexibility & rdquor; to those who can accommodate more quickly and conveniently.

For example, the change in our way of relating in greeting with others in many cases has been very creative and fun; we have even learned, thanks to the masks, to smile, to hug with a more than friendly look & mldr; It would be important to convey that not only what happens to us is important, but also it is very important what we do with what happens to us.