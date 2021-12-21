A report on the most salient aspects of the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market in 2021, published by The Block’s research unit, carried out an analysis of that market within the framework of the economic events of the last 12 months.

The study, which also provides insight into the possible evolution of the cryptocurrency market by 2022, notes that the narrative of bitcoin as ‘digital gold’ is reaffirmed in the face of huge growth in the US Federal Reserve’s balance sheet and consequent injection of liquidity into the economy.

2021 began after one of the most volatile years in economic history, the report states, and was impacted by a sequel to the conditions established in 2020, in response to the Covid 19 pandemic. “These conditions deteriorated job creation. and supply chains, and led to fiscal policies associated with increased inflation ”, highlights the analysis.

Despite these conditions, the authors state that this year there has been a recovery in all sectors of the economy, fueled by confidence in a post-pandemic future.

One of the indicators most used to predict a recession or a major downturn in the economy is the difference in yields on 10-year and 2-year Treasury bonds (T10Y2Y). Recessions have occurred shortly after this indicator turned negative.

As seen in the graph below, the trend was increasing in 2020 and began to decline in March 2021. This indicator is currently at 0.80. This value and, in general, T10Y2Y values ​​above 0.25 indicate that investors maintain an expectation of future growth.

The growth of this indicator in 2021 indicates expectations of economic growth. Source: TradingView.

Quarterly Figures for the US Economy in 2021

The study reviews the values ​​of gross domestic product (GDP), consumer activity and employment figures in the United States for the first three quarters of 2021, and a projection is made for the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter of this year an economic recovery was recorded with the reopening of various activities and with government aid programs for homes and businesses, the study notes. GDP grew 6.4% in this period. Consumer sentiment increased to 85%, which is the average recorded in the last 20 years.

With the help of the latest round of direct aid delivery, consumer spending increased 10.7% in the first quarter, which quadrupled the 2.7% increase registered in the last quarter of 2020. The rate of Unemployment stabilized at 6.2% in the period.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies increased 240% and volumes increased by 155% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. From USD 760 billion at the end of the previous quarter, the market capitalization ended the first quarter of 2021 at $ 1.9 trillion.

Despite the fact that GDP growth was maintained in the second quarter, the unemployment rate remained at 5.9% and the growth of spending was higher than that of the first quarter, the market value of cryptocurrencies declined in the April period -June. It went from USD 1.9 trillion to USD 1.4 trillion, which represented a decrease of 26.3%.

In the third quarter, the Covid delta variant affected the main parameters of the economy. GDP grew only 2%, accompanied by a significant decrease in consumer spending, although there was a decrease in the unemployment rate to 4.8%. The recovery of the cryptocurrency market allowed the market capitalization to return to USD 1.9 trillion, the closing value of the first quarter.

Analysts’ projections for this last quarter of 2021 are encouraging. According to the report, an increase of 5% in GDP, 7% in consumer spending and a lower unemployment rate of 4.6% is expected. The cryptocurrency market, meanwhile, it has risen to USD 2.26 trillion, despite the decrease in November and December. It is notable that in this quarter a historical maximum of USD 3 trillion was achieved in November in the capitalization of cryptocurrencies.

Less than two weeks to the end of 2021, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has grown 61.4%, in figures from CoinMarketCap. For its part, the price of bitcoin (BTC), at the time of writing, is USD 48,649, which has appreciated 66.51% in 2021, according to the CriptoNoticias price index.

Cryptocurrencies as safe-haven assets

The report, among its final conclusions, highlights that in relation to the expansionary monetary policy of central banks and higher fiscal spending, it has caused the role of cryptocurrencies as a refuge against inflation to be appreciated again, the authors point out.

The narrative of bitcoin as “digital gold” has been around for a while, but institutional investors have come to adopt that view relatively recently, the research highlights. Placed in the report is a statement from JPMorgan, sent in a note to its clients: “Institutional investors seem to be turning to Bitcoin, perhaps seeing it as a better hedge against inflation than gold.”

On this characterization of bitcoin as digital gold, the social trading company eToro published a report in April of this year, commented on by CriptoNoticias, in which the possible scenarios in which bitcoin could replace the dollar, and become gold, are analyzed. new age digital.