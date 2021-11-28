11/28/2021

Barça beat Noia Freixenet 3-2 with a comeback and in a game marked by Barça absences and by disconnection from the competition for a month. Those of Edu Castro, without an excessively brilliant game, They achieved a victory that keeps them at the top of the standings with a two-point advantage and they continue to add the days for victories with nine out of nine.

Barça

Sergio Fernandez, Pau Bargalló, Nil Roca, Sergi Llorca and Matias Pascual -five starting-, Sergi Pandero and Oriol Llenas.

Noia Freixenet

Blai Roca, Aleix Esteller, Toni Salvadó, Jordi Bargalló and Roc Pujadas – starting five -, Eloi Mitjans and Alex Joseph.

Goals

0-1, Blai Roca (min 17); 1-1, Sergi Panadero (min 18); 2-1, Sergi Llorca (min 28); 3-2, Toni Salvadó (min 34).

Referees

Miguel Díaz and Jonathan Sánchez. Visitor Roc Pujadas was warned with a blue card. Fouls: 13 and 16.

The first minutes of the game foreshadowed a duel at high speed and dynamism, since in just a minute and a half two counterattacks per side took place, but as the minutes passed the game went into a calmer mode with many more vigilances and with more plays. worked.

Noia could not find a way to flow on the court and Pere Varias decided to request a time-out in the 10th minute to order his men, but little changed the situation and followed a game with few occasions where the goalkeepers did not encounter problems. The month-long break in the OK Liga was being noticed in the legs and sticks of the players from both formations.

The best chance for Barça was Matías Pascual on a penalty in the 11th minute, but Pere Varias stopped the shot so that the scoreboard still did not move.

Edu Castro also decided to stop the game at 15 ‘to find solutions to the lack of dangerous plays. But on the next play, the one who scored the goal was Roc Pujadas in a great individual play but the final kick was stopped between Palo and Sergi Fernández, very attentive.

In the 18th minute Jordi Bargalló, in combination with Roc Pujadas, got the 0-1 but the joy lasted just a minute since Sergi Panadero put the tables thanks to a great blind assist from Pau Bargalló.

The two goals were like a wake-up call for both teams and totally changed the dynamics, raising the pace significantly to become a much more joyful match.

A direct foul in favor of Barça after a blue card to Roc Pujadas was not taken advantage of by Pau Bargalló whose shot went high. The subsequent numerical superiority was not taken advantage of by the Catalans and with 1-1 they went to the changing rooms.

Excitement in the second half

As soon as the second half started, Noia committed the tenth foul and Sergi Llorca took advantage of the direct free kick to put Barça ahead. And also with a stopped ball, this time thanks to another penalty, Pau Bargalló beat Blai Roca with a placed shot.

With 3-1 Noia was undaunted and in 34 ‘ Toni Salvadó shot from half court and surprised Sergi Fernández and made it 3-2 to put more emotion in the match (34 ‘). And in 38 Eli Mitjans had the tie on his stick with the launch of the direct free kick after Barça’s tenth, but his shot was stopped by Sergi Fernández.

Barça sought to control the game’s tempos and Edu Castro once again chose to have the five starters on the court, but the reality is that Noia had the best chances that only the great interventions of ‘Chencho’ Fernández avoided the tie.

Barça wasted a new direct free kick to ensure the victory with two minutes to go after Blai Roca, very attentive, stopped Blai Roca’s shot and Noia had the equalizer with a shot from Esteller to the post in a stressful final minutes in which Noia opted for everything for everything playing without a goalkeeper, but the miracle did not work.