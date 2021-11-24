11/24/2021 at 12:42 CET

.

A jail prisoner from Quatre Camins from Barcelona bit off the tip of the thumb of an official’s left hand The one he attacked when he was transferred from a cell, despite the fact that he was wearing protective gloves.

As the CSIF, UGT and CCOO unions have denounced and sources from the Department of Justice have confirmed to ., the attack occurred at around 4:45 p.m. this Tuesday when the inmate, classified in the first degree, attacked three officials who were transferring him from a cell, one of whom had the tip of a finger torn off despite wearing protective gloves.

The prisoner meets a sentence of two years and a month ago he was transferred to the dependencies of the special closed regime department (DERT) of the Quatre Camins penitentiary, in La Roca del Vallès (Barcelona), after attacking another inmate.

When the officials transferred him from cell this Tuesday, the inmate attacked him and, in addition to biting off the tip of the thumb of the left hand of one of them, caused minor injuries to the other two.

The three officials attacked had to ask for reinforcements from your companions in order to reduce the inmate, according to Justice.

According to Justice sources, Penitentiary Institutions have opened information reserved for the inmate and will report him to the court on duty for this attack.

The official was treated at first by the prison medical services and was later transferred to the mutual.

The CSIF union has denounced that this attack could have been avoided “if those responsible for the center had taken security measures opportune to stop the continuous signs of violence of this inmate and other & rdquor ;.

Last October, this same inmate ripped off another prisoner’s ear during a fight, according to the union.