Yes, this is how you can read it in the title. Although it sounds incredible, bizarre or however you want to catalog it, this will happen in Morón, in the Province of Buenos Aires, where in a boxing event there will be a policeman in one corner and a convict with a firm sentence of 10 years in prison in the other. And they will be measured with fist blows until a winner is determined.

Martín “The reborn” Jara, or the convict, as defined by the flyer promoting the evening, will be measured against Julián “The Diamond” Gómez, or the policeman, as is also marked on promotional posters. It will be in the middleweight category and was classified as the star fight of the night that will take place this Saturday 27 at the Club Morón.

The convict Jara will face the policeman Gómez.

If you thought that this was an under event or something like that, you are wrong. The evening will be hosted by Chino Maidana Promotions, the promoter of the former WBA super lightweight champion and welterweight. “A #knockout to everything known. Martín” El Renacido “Jara Vs Julián” El Diamante “Gomez. The prisoner Vs the policeman”, can be seen in the Twitter account of the same, promoting the combat at full speed.

How is Jara’s situation? He is serving the third year of a total of ten that must be deprived of his liberty for repeated robberies aggravated by the use of firearms. To guarantee the transfers, the Ministry of Justice of the Nation will intercede, who will take care of the logistics so that he can leave the prison and be in the ring. Naturally, he will only be allowed to leave jail to fight on Saturday, and then he will have to return.. On the other side will be Julián Gómez, an active member of the Buenos Aires Police. They will face the best of four rounds.

“Boxing is very important in my life since I have practiced it from a very young age, since my father was a boxer and from him I inherited my love for sport and discipline. Since I was fifteen years old I have dedicated myself to boxing, having been in my adolescence Alfredo Blanco another of my instructors in the practice of sport, “Jara had expressed years ago, who was able to fulfill his dream of making his professional boxing debut in 2015.

Chino Maidana has been carrying out solidarity and inclusion actions in prisons. Days ago he gave a boxing clinic for the inmates of pavilion 2, sector A, of the Penal Unit 43 of La Matanza, where five friendly matches were organized inside the prison. “You have to train and leave everything. If you try hard and work hard sooner or later everything comes. Do not slacken: the important thing is not to win, it is the journey that is worth it. If you did all that, you are already a champion, “the former boxer told the detainees.

Tickets can be purchased at a cost of 1000 pesos onwards at the doors of the Club Morón, at Bernardo Irigoyen 138. In addition to being able to see it live, it will have the live broadcast of Channel 9 from 22. In addition to the much touted main event, there will be four other matches throughout the night.

The convict Jara will face the policeman Gómez.

